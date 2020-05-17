Ben Rothwell calls MMA judging “extra disgusting lately”

UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell is not a fan of the recent slate of decisions in MMA, calling the judging “extra disgusting lately.”

Rothwell was responding to a Tweet from women’s strawweight contender Angela Hill, who lost a narrow split decision to Claudia Gadelha in the co-main event of UFC Florida. The Hill decision was high scrutinized by fans and media, as were the decisions giving Dan Ige the victory over Edson Barboza and Song Yadong defeating Marlon Vera. Overall, the judging was very poor at UFC Florida and UFC president Dana White said as much himself.

In a reply to Hill saying she thought she beat Gadelha, Rothwell took to Twitter to rip the judges for their string of bad calls in Jacksonville.

Warrior 💪 , and I feel for you. Judging has been extra disgusting lately — Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) May 17, 2020

Rothwell himself is coming off of a really close split decision against Ovince Saint Preux, but luckily for “Big” he came out on the winner’s end, with the judging scoring the bout at UFC Jacksonville 29-28, 28-29 and 29-28 in favor of Rothwell despite him winning the first two rounds of the fight on the scorecards of the majority of fans and media. Out of the 16 tracked media scores available at MMADecisions.com, 14 media members scored that fight for Rothwell, with just two for OSP. Yet, OSP was just one round away from winning the fight on the judges’ scorecards.

MMA judging always has and always will be extremely subjective, but some of the decisions we saw in Florida during the UFC Jacksonville series were quite awful. The UFC looks like it will be heading back to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas next, so hopefully, the number of bad calls by the judges will dwindle going forward.

