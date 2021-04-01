Ben Askren continues to jab at Jorge Masvidal: “I can’t stand Colby, but let’s be real fake street Jesus was afraid to fight him”

Ben Askren continued to jab at Jorge Masvidal, saying that “I can’t stand Colby, but let’s be real fake street Jesus was afraid to fight him.”

Askren and Masvidal first met back at UFC 239 in July 2019, and “Gamebred” finished that fight with a five-second flying knee to become a global superstar. Ever since then, the two have continued to talk trash to each other on social media here-and-there. But now that Askren is back in the spotlight with the boxing match against Jake Paul just around the corner, the past rivalry between Askren and Masvidal seems to have been re-ignited. After Masvidal appeared on FaceTime at a recent Asken vs. Paul press conference to troll his longtime rival, Askren took another shot at Masvidal on social media. The cycle continues.

On Wednesday, Askren took to his Twitter to take yet another shot at Masvidal. This time, he suggested that “Gamebred” was afraid to fight one of his other rivals, Colby Covington.

I can’t stand Colby, but let’s be real fake street Jesus was afraid to fight him. — Funky (@Benaskren) April 1, 2021

Masvidal and Covington were widely expected to coach the new season of “The Ultimate Fighter” this summer, but it appears as though the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the latest incarnation of the show to the backburner. Without much in the way of TUF news, the UFC decided to pivot. Instead of booking the Masvidal vs. Covington fight as so many people expected, the promotion instead decided to give Masvidal a second title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. As for Covington, he still hasn’t had his next fight booked, with his last performance coming against Tyron Woodley in a win last fall.

What do you think of Ben Askren making all these jabs at Jorge Masvidal even though he has Jake Paul to look forward to in two weeks?