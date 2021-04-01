Mike Perry hints that upcoming UFC fight will be his last at welterweight: “I can’t go on living like this”

UFC welterweight Mike Perry has said that middleweight “has” to be in his future after once again complaining about a tough weight cut.

Perry is known for being one of the most controversial figures in recent UFC history, mainly due to just how unpredictable he is. Despite that, we all know him to be a pretty entertaining fighter to watch when he’s at his very best.

Next Saturday night, “Platinum” is scheduled to fight Daniel Rodriguez in a bout that many believe to be a must-win for Perry after his recent run of 3-6 over his last nine fights.

Alas, nine days out from fight night, it seems like he’s struggling with his weight cut.

Bro dieting and cutting weight is the worst. I can’t go on living like this. Middleweight has got to be in my future. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) March 31, 2021

Perry is coming off of his defeat against Tim Means in November which wound up being fought at a catchweight due to him missing weight – although he was heavily criticized for seemingly not taking the issue seriously.

Given some of the things we’ve seen Perry do and say over the course of the last few years, you’d have to think the UFC is going to give strong consideration to cutting him if he loses this fight. We all know the potential he holds inside the Octagon but if he keeps going down this road, nobody likes where it could end for him.

Still, maybe there’s a chance next Saturday night could offer up the perfect opportunity for redemption. Daniel Rodriguez isn’t someone to take lightly but if Perry gets his head down and really works out a strong gameplan, there’s every reason to believe he can secure the win.

