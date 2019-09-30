PHOTO | Record-breaking Jorge Masvidal KO becomes mural at American Top Team

Jorge Masvidal made his way into the UFC history books at UFC 239 when he zapped the formerly undefeated Ben Askren in a record-shattering five seconds. Now, this incredible victory is being immortalized with a mural at American Top Team, Masvidal’s long-time gym.

This Masvidal mural is being done artist Ross Baines. Baines has already painted a small-scale version of the image that will ultimately end up on the wall of American Top Team.

See that below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B269NBZJWf2/

Baines is now hard at work at the larger Masvidal mural, which is so big it requires a scissor lift to complete. See his progress down below:

“UFC fastest KO being memorialized on the #americantopteam wall,” American Top Team coach Mike Brown wrote of the mural on Twitter.

Jorge Masvidal has been sharpening his weapons at American Top Team for the majority of his career. While he’s enjoyed plenty of success over the years, the Miami native has recently achieved superstar status in the UFC, thanks to his record-setting knockout of Askren, and the violent, one-punch stoppage of Darren Till that preceded it.

Masvidal will look to further his recent success at UFC 244, scheduled for November 2 inside New York City’s world famous Madison Square Garden. In the card’s main attraction, he’ll battle Stockton, California’s Nate Diaz for the newly conceived “Baddest Motherf**ker title” — a one-off occasion that will be commemorated by a unique belt presented by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Needless to say, it could wind up being an extremely memorable year for Masvidal. He could close out 2019 with a trio of massive victories, a new title belt, and a fantastic looking mural at the gym he’s called home for most of his career as a professional fighter.

What do you think of this new Jorge Masvidal mural at American Top Team?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/30/2019.