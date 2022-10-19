Ben Askren believes “journeyman bum” Jorge Masvidal should appreciate him for stardom: “He needs to send me a Christmas card”

Years after their fight, Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal still appear to not be on good terms.

At UFC 239 in July 2019, ‘Funky’ and ‘Gamebred’ met in a key welterweight clash. At the time, Askren was 1-0 in the UFC and was undefeated in his career. It was just months after his trade to the promotion, and he was looking to make a splash against the resurging Masvidal.

Instead, the undefeated welterweight lost in seconds after a brutal flying knee. The victory was a massive one for Masvidal, as it helped shoot him into superstardom, and a Madison Square Garden headliner against Nate Diaz. However, his rivalry with Askren didn’t stop there.

Despite the fact that it’s been years since they last clashed, the two welterweights still don’t like each other. The rivalry between the two only got worse when Masvidal helped train Jake Paul for his fight against Askren, where the YouTuber won by knockout.

Following that loss to ‘The Problem Child’, Ben Askren once again retired from competition. That retirement hasn’t stopped him from calling out Jorge Masvidal. Earlier today on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Askren once again took a shot at his longtime foe.

The wrestler stated that each year, he should get a Christmas card from his rival for helping him become a star.

“That journeyman bum [Jorge] Masvidal became one of the stars in the game,” stated Masvidal on The MMA Hour. “You’re welcome Jorge. If he doesn’t [appreciate me for that] he’d be an ungrateful son of a b*tch. How about that? He needs to send me a Christmas card every year for the next twenty years.”

He continued, “But, legit, if he doesn’t, he’s ungrateful. But, he probably doesn’t want to give me credit for anything, so suck it Jorge.”

While the former Bellator welterweight champion has called for a rematch over the last few months, that doesn’t seem to be on the table. For his part, Masvidal has been angling for a fight with Leon Edwards.

