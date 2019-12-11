Arnold Schwarzenegger praises UFC commentator Joe Rogan: ‘I’m proud of you’

Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger has praised UFC commentator Joe Rogan for changing his stance on “The Game Changers” documentary.

The doc focused on the benefits of plant-based eating for athletes, but alongside Chris Kresser, M.S., L.Ac., Rogan changed his tune after discussing the matter with James Wilks on a recent podcast. The honesty of Rogan in letting the world know that he had jumped to conclusions was met with a lot of praise, including from Schwarzenegger.

The former Governor of California has always held a strong interest in the combat sports world, so it shouldn’t come as much of a shock for fans to learn that he has a personal relationship with Rogan.

Rogan had the following to say on the matter on Instagram:

“Vegans, you’re gonna LOVE this one! @lightningwilks, one of the producers of “the game changers” came on to challenge some of the criticism that Chris Kresser presented about the movie, and to say he did well would be a tremendous understatement. James knocked it our of the park, and defended himself and the film quite spectacularly. So much so that I’m actually considering taking the original breakdown of the film offline.

This podcast will be up today at noon PT.” – Joe Rogan on Instagram.

In response, Arnold was quick to compare Rogan to politicians who he believes should maintain this level of honesty.

“Joe, I just want you to know I’m proud of you for always having an open mind and being willing to listen and change your mind about some things,” he wrote in response to Rogan. “It’s too rare and if more of our politicians could do that, we’d be much better off. Thank you.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/10/2019.