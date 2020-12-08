Anthony Pettis promises new “Showtime signature move” a decade after infamous kick in final WEC event

UFC welterweight Anthony Pettis is promising a new “Showtime signature move” a decade after his infamous kick on Benson Henderson at WEC 53.

On December 16, 2010, Pettis challenged then-WEC lightweight champion Henderson for his belt in the main event of WEC 53, the last show the promotion ever held. The fight between Pettis and Henderson was tight and competitive and it came down to the fifth round. With about one minute left in the fight, Pettis pulled off the infamous “Showtime Kick,” knocking down Henderson with a kick off the cage in the final minute of the fight. Pettis would go on to win a unanimous decision.

A decade later and Pettis is still fighting at the highest level of the sport in the Octagon. He’s not fighting at lightweight anymore, instead opting to compete at welterweight, but he’s still a top-15 talent. On December 19 at UFC Vegas 17, Pettis will take on Alex Morono a decade and three days after his incredible fight with Henderson in the WEC. Don’t think that “Showtime” forgot about the anniversary.

Taking to his social media on Monday, Pettis promised his fans that they will get another “Showtime signature move” coming soon. He also shared a video of himself landing a unique sweeping low kick on his training partner at Roufusport, Bellator fighter Emmanuel Sanchez. Take a look at the video on Pettis’s Instagram below.

Should I try this in my next fight? New Showtime signature move coming soon

Pettis is most well-known for the “Showtime Kick” in the WEC, but you can’t forget his incredible superman punch off the cage KO over Stephen Thompson in the UFC. Although Pettis is no longer the championship-caliber fighter he was a few years ago, he is still one of the most creative and exciting strikers to watch in any weight class in the UFC. Hearing that he might have something in store for his fans for the anniversary of the “Showtime Kick,” and the Morono fight is now a must-watch.

How excited are you to see what Anthony Pettis has up his sleeve?