Amanda Nunes believes she had coronavirus

UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes believes she may have been infected by the coronavirus a few months ago.

Nunes, who defends her 145lbs strap this weekend at UFC 250 against Felicia Spencer, told Combate that she believes she was infected by the coronavirus on a trip to Las Vegas a few months ago. According to Nunes, she felt sick when she returned home to Florida and passed along her illness to her fiancee Nina Ansaroff. Nunes says she was never actually tested for COVID-19 but is convinced she had it and defeated it.

“I was in Vegas at a convention. There were a lot of people from all over the world. I was exposed to a lot of people there, and when I got home I got sick. I soon got sick and had the same symptoms as the corona. And now, going to the UFC, I’m going to see if I really did. Because I arrived from the trip and went straight to bed, with a fever, my body (aching), something I never felt before. I’ve been sick before, and I never felt like I did when I arrived from Vegas, after the convention,” Nunes said.

“And then I got sick, I stayed in bed for two, three days, and then Nina took it too and got sick. So I believe I went through the corona quickly, but I will know now if I already had it. So I must be immunized, right, because when you take it I think you are immunized, something like that I saw. Then I will really know if it was or not.”

Nunes is scheduled to take on Spencer this Saturday night in the main event of UFC 250 in what marks the first defense of her featherweight title.

