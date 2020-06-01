Felicia Spencer believes she will “shock the world” with stoppage win over Amanda Nunes

Felicia Spencer believes she’ll pull off one of the biggest upsets in MMA history on Saturday night.

In the main event of UFC 250, Amanda Nunes is looking to defend her featherweight title against Spencer. It was originally supposed to happen at UFC 249 on May 9 but Nunes needed it delayed until June.

For the Canadian in Spencer, it’s surreal to be fighting in the main event of a pay-per-view for a UFC title.

“It’s surreal and it takes a lot to sink in to see I’m headlining a card,” Spencer said to BJPENN.com. “But, I’m so focused on what I need to do and all the extra stuff I just take in stride. I’m honored to be in the position I’m in.”

Entering this fight, Spencer is around a +450 underdog at the betting window. Yet, for the Canadian, she likes being the underdog to prove everyone wrong.

“I love being the underdog. The more people who doubt me does not impact me in any way. If anything it gives me more motivation to perform,” she explained. “I also have no pressure on me so I’m ready to shock the world. This is also not my first time being a massive underdog and probably won’t be the last. Upsets happen all the time and I’m ready to pull off a big one.”

When the two meet in the Octagon, there is no question Felicia Spencer will have the bigger stature. Although Nunes will is taller and will have a reach advantage, the Canadian is a natural featherweight.

Yet, for Spencer, she isn’t counting on it being a huge factor in the fight but knows it will present some challenges for the champion.

“I think it will play a little bit. But, I don’t count on it being a massive difference,” she said. “My strength and style will pose some challenges to Nunes.”

Entering this fight, many believe Spencer will have the advantage on the ground. She has finished both of her UFC wins on the ground, one by submission and one by ground and pound TKO.

Yet, during this camp, Felicia Spencer says she has gotten more comfortable in the standup and her experience against Cris Cyborg gives her confidence.

For the Canadian, she knows she has what it takes to get her hand raised and believes it will be a stoppage win.

“It’s something I’m anticipating being part of the fight. I don’t think I have to force it to go there because I’m comfortable in the standup,” Spencer said. “I’m comfortable wherever but chances are in a five-round fight, we will hit the mat at least once.

“But, I don’t ever set one thing in mind. I don’t expect to take her out in the first round but if I see an opening, I’ll take it,” she continued. “I can see this being a grinding fight. It will not be an easy win but I know I can find a finish. I’m taking home the belt.”

If Spencer can do just that, she’d be the first women UFC champion from Canada. And, she’d be the one to end Nunes’ dominant reign.

So, the stakes are high for Spencer and she knows this could be the very beginning of cementing her legacy as one of the best.

“A win is huge. I don’t think her legacy falls apart from losing to me or does it make me become the GOAT,” she concluded. “But, it just starts to build my legacy. I already have some accomplishments in the sport and this would be a huge one.”

