Aljamain Sterling trashes TJ Dillashaw following successful comeback: “You didn’t come clean, you idiot”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling trashed TJ Dillashaw following his successful comeback, saying “you didn’t come clean you idiot.”

Sterling is expected to rematch his rival, Petr Yan, later this year for the UFC bantamweight title, with Dillashaw fighting the winner following his split decision win over Cory Sandhagen at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 32 card. Speaking to Sirius XM’s Fight Nation following the Dillashaw vs. Sandhagen fight, Sterling said that he would be open to fighting Dillashaw in the future. But the one thing that is bothering Sterling is that Dillashaw has said that he came clean about his past use of performance-enhancing drugs, when “Funk Master” says the reality of the situation is he only came clean after he was caught.

“I have no problem with fighting him. The only issue I really have with TJ Dillashaw that pisses me off is that he keeps saying that he came clean. You didn’t come clean, you idiot! You got caught! You. Got. Caught. What universe are we living in? And the UFC is pushing this narrative like, ‘Oh, he’s changing his life and he came clean’ and TJ’s saying, ‘Oh, I’m so glad and relieved that I came clean about it.’ I’m like, bro. You idiot,” Sterling said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“The people who are eating this up just drive me nuts because I’m like, bro, you didn’t come clean, you got caught, you dummy. There is a unique and clear difference between being caught and coming clean. You didn’t just on the fight say, ‘Hey man, I’ve gotta come clean about this, I cheated in that fight.’ No, no, no. You got caught because you pissed hot. Bro. This is the type of people that we deal with.”

