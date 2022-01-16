Aljamain Sterling sends a warning to “Suga Tits” Sean O’Malley following recent criticism

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has clapped back at Sean O’Malley after ‘Suga’ criticized his ‘star power’.

Sterling (21-3 MMA) was slated to rematch Petr Yan (16-2 MMA) in co-main event of UFC 272 this coming March. However, after Max Holloway was forced to withdraw from the proposed event headliner with featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski, the promotion decided to push the Yan-Sterling rematch back to UFC 273, this instead of moving the highly anticipated bantamweight title unification bout to main event status.

For UFC star Sean O’Malley, his employers decision just goes to show the lack of ‘star power’ surrounding both Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

“You know what is crazy to me, that Petr and ‘Aljo’ can’t main event their own pay-per-view. So their (the UFC’s) main event (Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3) pulled out and they (Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling) could not just be the main event? They’re not big enough.” O’Malley said on episode 171 of his ‘TimboSugarShow’ podcast. “It is so weird. This (135lbs) is the best division in the UFC. (Well) maybe, and they can’t even headline their own pay-per-view!”

Those comments from Sean O’Malley clearly did struck a nerve with reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. ‘Funkmaster’ took to Twitter earlier this afternoon where he issued the following warning to “Suga Tits”.

Suga tits, be careful when speaking about the top dogs in my division. Last time you barked at a ranked fighter, you made a remix to Tory Lanez’ single “Broke Leg”, featuring the Ecuadorian#Unranked #Undefeated https://t.co/mVlkNuytFL — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 15, 2022

“Suga tits, be careful when speaking about the top dogs in my division. Last time you barked at a ranked fighter, you made a remix to Tory Lanez’ single “Broke Leg”, featuring the Ecuadorian.”

O’Malley (15-1 MMA) most recently competed at last months UFC 269 event where he defeated Raulian Paiva via first round TKO. That win marked Suga’s third stoppage victory in a row and earned him a spot in top-15 at 135lbs.

Do you think we will see a Sterling vs O’Malley fight down the line?