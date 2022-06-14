Aljamain Sterling believes Jiri Prochazka plays “Russian roulette” with his fight style, names “dark horse” to rule the UFC light heavyweight division

Aljamain Sterling believes Jiri Prochazka is playing a dangerous game with the way he fights.

Prochazka became the new UFC light heavyweight champion at UFC 275 when he submitted Glover Teixeira in the fifth round. It was a back-and-forth fight and although Prochazka got his hand raised, Sterling thinks the Czech Republic native is playing Russian roulette with the way he fights.

“Jiri is such a wild card, he’s tough, he’s durable,” Sterling said on his YouTube channel. “But, that style at that weight class where guys are literally just one shot away from putting your lights out, I don’t know how long you can keep winning at the highest level. I’m not saying he can’t do it, you can get on a hot streak and just keep finding that shot first before these other guys. But, at that weight class, you are almost playing Russian roulette with that fighting style with the hands down, spinning. You just leave yourself open, that’s from a technical aspect.”

Not only does Aljamain Sterling think Jiri Prochazka plays a dangerous game with the way he fights, but he thinks there is a clear dark horse in the division. Although Prochazka showed off his well-rounded skill set, the UFC bantamweight champion believes Magomed Ankalaev is the true dark horse of the division and is a big problem for anyone at the top.

“I do think there is a dark horse waiting in the darkness, looking for that opportunity to be next and I think Jiri called out for Blachowicz,” Sterling said about Prochazka and the 205lbs division. “That is a fight that is more winnable than Ankalaev who is not unknown but is a dark horse, not very known but very dangerous. No one likes to fight that guy because there’s not much to gain but the Russians and the Dagestani’s all know who Ankalaev is and he’s a beast.”

Ankalaev is set to face Anthony Smith at UFC 277 and should he win, it seems likely he will get a title shot against Prochazka. If he does that, we will all get to see if Ankalaev is the true dark horse of the division as Sterling says.

Do you agree with Aljamain Sterling saying Jiri Prochazka plays Russian roulette with his fighting style?