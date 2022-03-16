Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan exchange unpleasantries after ‘Funkmaster’ tells ‘No Mercy’ to accept his loss like a man

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan have exchanged unpleasantries after ‘Funkmaster’ told ‘No Mercy’ to accept his loss like a man.

Sterling (20-3 MMA) and Yan (16-2 MMA) are scheduled to duke it out in the Octagon on April 9th at UFC 273 in the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The two fighters previously met at UFC 259 in March of 2021, where it was Sterling who came out on top. Yan was disqualified after an illegal knee to Sterling’s head, resulting in Yan losing the bantamweight title.

Petr Yan took to the cage once again at UFC 267 in October 2021, defeating Cory Sandhagen (14-4 MMA). Sterling has not been in the Octagon since defeating Yan over a year ago.

As the timeline approaches for Sterling vs Yan 2, the fighters have taken to Twitter with an exchange of words:

Sterling sent a message to Yan, tweeting:

In order to grow you need to accept your losses like a man. The first step in the process of healing is accepting your short-comings.

In other words, bro, you lost!

In response, Yan tweeted:

“At least I didn’t loose my dignity like you. I can envision yourself crying after our next fight again. I will beat the living sh*t out of you dog. Looking forward to your healing process.”

The only tears I'll be shedding are for your funeral, after I body bag you April 9th for the world to see. You "Betr" show up!

To which Aljamain Sterling responded via tweet:

And I’m sure the tweets will keep on coming leading up to the much anticipated rematch between the two fighters.

Will you be watching ‘Sterling vs Yan 2’ on April 9th at UFC 273? Who is your pick to be the victor? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!