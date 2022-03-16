Chael Sonnen reacts to Magomed Ankalaev’s request for a title shot: “It’s not happening”

Chael Sonnen has reacted to Magomed Ankalaev’s request for a title shot, indicating he believes it will not happen right now.

Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) took center stage in the main event of UFC Vegas 50 this past weekend when he met up with Thiago Santos (22-10 MMA). The final result was another notch in the win column for Ankalaev.

At the post fight press conference, the Russian fighter, Ankalaev, eluded to what should be next for him:

“To be honest, I’m not glad with my performance totally, because I expected him to make an entertaining fight, to strike more, but it is what it is. In my opinion, I deserve the title shot next. Because I am on an eight-fight winning streak and some of the fights I finished the guys, and I feel I’m ready.”

Speaking on his YouTube podcast, ‘Bad Guy Inc’, Chael Sonnen had this to say:

“Magomed Ankalaev openly says I am not proud of that performance, that was not me at my best, I want a title shot next.

Now, I don’t know anyone who has ever got a title shot after admitting that their performance wasn’t very good.” 

Continuing, Sonnen said:

“It takes 2-3 times of saying I deserve a title shot, I’m next for a title shot. He’s not getting a title shot. If you go back historically, it takes 2-3 times of saying I deserve a title shot, I’m next for a title shot, 2-3 times of being told no, of dealing with rejection, of telling your same story. You get told no, you get a victory, you get told no, you get a victory, and now you have a platform, of dealing with rejection, of having success and eventually you get a title shot.

So when Magomed Ankalaev says I deserve a title shot right now, I’ve beaten 8 in a row, he’s not getting one, but he’s beginning the conversation. It’s just a process.”

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen that Magomed Ankalaev doesn’t deserve a title shot next? Who would you like to see Ankalaev fight next? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

