Alexander Volkov criticizes Jailton Almeida’s game plan during UFC 321 fight

Alexander Volkov believes Jailton Almeida is approaching his fights the wrong way following their UFC 321 bout.

Volkov and Almeida shared the Octagon inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. The bout went all three rounds and there was a split verdict. Volkov ended up securing the split decision victory.

During the UFC 321 post-fight presser, Volkov shared that he thinks Almeida is harming his stock with the lack of activity in his fighters (h/t MMAJunkie).

“He kind of tried to not lose the fight or tried not to have damage,” Volkov said. “You can’t go to the octagon with these thoughts. It’s really hard to sweep or stand up for me when the guy just controls you. With Almeida, nobody gave him good defense on the ground in our division, and he, every time, could try to punch or submit somebody.

“But with me, he was afraid to do anything on top, and that’s why I have the ability to punch him, even from the bottom. I expected that he’d try to punch me on top, and I will find small holes to change, to like sweep him how it was in the first round. But after the first round, for sure he didn’t want to do this. It is what it is. I’m upset with this fight as well, but I’m still waiting for the UFC to give us Performance of the Night.”

UFC CEO Dana White also spoke to media members following UFC 321. He said he agreed with the two judges who scored the fight for Volkov. The UFC boss also said that Almeida’s strategy isn’t going to cut it at this level.

While Volkov was hoping to have earned a shot at the UFC Heavyweight Championship, he may have to wait a while. Titleholder Tom Aspinall couldn’t continue fighting in the first round of his championship fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. The result was ruled a no contest, as Gane connected with an accidental double eye poke. White has said the plan is to book a rematch between the two as soon as possible.