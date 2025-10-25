UFC 321 Results: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ends in a no-contest (Video)

Today’s UFC 321 event in Abu Dhabi is headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane.

Aspinall (15-3 MMA) was of course promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion back in June of this year, this after Jon Jones announced his retirement from the sport. Tom had most previously competed back in July of 2024, where he needed just one minute to defeat Curtis Blaydes and successfully defend the promotion‘s interim title.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane (13-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a split decision win over Alexander Volkov at UFC 310 in December of last year. ‘Bon Gamin’ currently boasts a two-fight winning streak, as before defeating Volkov, the Frenchman was coming off a TKO victory over Serghei Spivac.

Round one of the UFC 321 main event begins and Tom Aspinall comes forward aggressively. Ciryl Gane looks to keep him at bay with a side kick. ‘Bon Gamin’ begins establishing his jab. A nice 1-2 gets through. Aspinall is bleeding from his nose. He’s taken his foot of the gas in terms of his aggressiveness. An accidental eye poke from Gane forces a short break in the action. Aspinall appears to be in some serious discomfort. Hopefully this doesn’t spell an end to the fight. Unfortunately, the heavyweight division is clearly CURSED and this bout will end in a no-contest. WOW!

Fight gets called off due to Tom Aspinall being unable to see after an eye poke from Ciryl Gane! Absolutely brutal outcome! #UFC321 pic.twitter.com/XXHtW14ISU — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) October 25, 2025

Due to an accidental foul this fight has been declared a no contest. #UFC321 pic.twitter.com/geB3tGevL8 — UFC (@ufc) October 25, 2025

Official UFC 321 Results: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ends in a no-contest (accidental eye poke)

Would you like to see a rematch between Aspinall and Gane following today’s disappointing outcome?