Dana White was quite happy with UFC 321 judges amid split verdict

Dana White thinks the judges got it right in terms of one crucial UFC 321 bout.

Featured on the main card of UFC 321 was a heavyweight clash between Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida. The bout saw Almeida score takedowns, but he limited his activity while in top control. The bout went the distance, and two of the three judges scored it for Volkov.

Speaking to reporters during the UFC 321 post-fight press conference, White shared his belief that the judges got it right.

“You can’t win a fight by just laying on top of somebody,” White said. “That’s not how it works. So, I was actually very happy with the way the judges scored that fight.”

During an interview with Full Send MMA shortly after his win, Volkov shared some advice for Almeida (via Sherdog).

“I don’t think the UFC wants a fighter like him fighting for the belt,” Volkov said. “Anyway, he should little bit change his style and do some striking skills. But yeah, it was funny how he just avoided any punch. Just jumping to the ground.”

While Volkov vs. Almeida was looked at by many as a title eliminator, the UFC 321 main event may have impacted plans. Tom Aspinall’s UFC heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane ended prematurely due to an accidental double poke from the challenger to the champion.

White told media members that Volkov is not the No. 1 contender, and he plans took book the rematch between Aspinall and Gane as soon as possible. How quickly the bout can be rebooked will depend on Aspinall’s recovery time following the eye poke.

As for Volkov, he’ll hope Aspinall vs. Gane 2 happens sooner rather than later. If the matchmakers manage to get both men back inside the Octagon quickly, then it could leave the door open for Volkov to get his first crack at a UFC title.