Jake Paul betting odds for who next opponent could be revealed, BJ Penn on the list

The betting odds for who the next opponent for YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul could be have been released by the sportsbooks.

Paul knocked out Ben Askren in the main event of the Triller Fight Club boxing card this past Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia. Paul picked up the first-round TKO win and he improved to a perfect 3-0 in his professional boxing career with the victory. He is now destined for another big fight his next time out, with a number of MMA fighters and boxers expressing interest in the fight, including this very own website’s owner, UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn.

With Paul’s next opponent being so heavily talked about, the sportsbooks have opened the betting odds for who it could be. Take a look at the full list of fighters via BetOnline.

Jake Paul next opponent future odds

Joe Fournier +200

Tommy Fury +250

Dillon Danis +400

Tyron Woodley +500

BJ Penn +1200

Conor McGregor +1200

Chris Leben +1600

Matt Brown +2000

Jimi Manuwa +2500

Phil Baroni +2500

Nate Diaz +2500

Floyd Mayweather +3300

According to the oddsmakers, Joe Fournier is the fighter most likely to fight Paul. Fournier actually fought on the undercard this past weekend and he defeated Reykon via second-round retirement. He actually has more professional boxing experience than Paul does, having gone 9-0, 1 NC since making his professional debut in 2015. He called Paul out after this win over Reykon and the oddsmakers believe he has a good chance of getting it.

As for some of the other names on the list, we have to point out Bellator star Dillon Danis, who is a +400 underdog to get the Paul fight. We know there is a lot of heat between these two, but Paul likely will want to face someone with more striking skills next. That’s where someone like Woodley at +500 and Penn at +1200 come into play. Both men have some serious power and would have a puncher’s chance to take out Paul if they get the fight.

Who do you think Jake Paul will fight next?