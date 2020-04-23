Abdelaziz: Georges St-Pierre must do “three things” to make Khabib superfight happen

Ali Abdelaziz believes a fight between his star client, UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, and former two-division UFC champ Georges St-Pierre is still possible.

Speaking to ESPN, Abdelaziz opened up on a potential Nurmagomedov vs. St-Pierre superfight, assuring that it’s doable if the former wants it happen.

“He’s the greatest fighter of all time. And he’s a very good friend of mine, I love Georges,” Abdelaziz said of St-Pierre, who is currently retired (transcript via South China Morning Post). “Khabib is my brother, I’m very close with him. If Georges St-Pierre wanted to fight, it’s very simple: we can make this happen.”

Abdelaziz went on to reveal his role in St-Pierre’s blockbuster 2017 return, which culminated with the Canadian capturing the UFC middleweight belt from Michael Bisping, becoming a two-division champ in the process.

“You don’t think I can make this fight?” Abdelaziz said. “In 2017, Georges St-Pierre wanted to fight Michael Bisping for the middleweight title. Dana White didn’t believe him, and I got involved as a friend. I had to convince [UFC matchmaker] Sean Shelby to convince Dana to meet Georges.

“Georges flew to Las Vegas. I didn’t manage him, I was helping him as a friend. He had dinner with me, Sean Shelby, and Dana. Dana was like, ‘This guy don’t wanna fight’, but then 30 minutes into the conversation, Georges went to the bathroom. Dana said, ‘He’s out of his mind, he’s crazy’.

“Georges is out of his mind, he’s a little bit nutty. Georges started getting up, shouting, walking around the table and just got very emotional. He always have a chip on his shoulder, it’s real. Dana see the reality.”

Having helped Georges St-Pierre realize his ambitions previously, Abdelaziz is confident he can do so again — particularly as the manager of Nurmagomedov, St-Pierre’s desired foe. By the MMA agent’s estimation, St-Pierre must do three simple things to make it happen.

“If Georges wants this fight to really happen, he has to do three things: pick up the phone and call me, he can call Dana directly. Dana White respects Georges St-Pierre, he likes him a lot. Dana White doesn’t like too many people. Then he [St-Pierre] have to make 155 pounds, and he have to communicate.”

Do you think a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre is still possible?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/23/2020.