12 fights officially announced for UFC 278, including Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2

UFC 278 will officially go down on August 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah and the promotion has announced 12 fights for the event.

Headlining the pay-per-view card is a welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards. Usman is looking for his sixth title defense and is coming off a hand injury. In his most recent appearance, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ beat Colby Covington by decision. Meanwhile, Edwards is coming off a decision win over Nate Diaz at UFC 263.

Also on the UFC 278 card is former featherweight king Jose Aldo taking on Merab Dvalishvili at bantamweight. Aldo is riding a three-fight win streak and coming off a decision win over Rob Font last December. Prior to that, he beat Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera by decision. Dvalishvili, meanwhile, is on a seven-fight win streak and coming off a TKO win over Marlon Moraes. During the win streak, Dvalishvili also has beaten Cody Stamann, John Dodson, Casey Kenney, and Brad Katona.

Another notable fight on UFC 278 is Luke Rockhold will be making his return to the sport and dropping back down to middleweight to take on Paulo Costa. The two were supposed to fight at UFC 277 but Rockhold accused Costa of moving the fight.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

At heavyweight, Alexandr Romanov will get the biggest test of his career at UFC 278 as he will take on Marcin Tybura.

The full UFC 278 card is as follows:

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov

Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Jared Gordon vs. Leonardo Santos

Lucie Pudilova vs. Wu Yanan

Harry Hunsucker vs. Tyson Pedro

Victor Altamirano vs. Daniel Lacerda

Qileng Aori vs. Jay Perrin

A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Luis Saldana vs. Sean Woodson

What do you make of the UFC 278 card? And, who do you think will win the main event between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards?