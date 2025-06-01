UFC Vegas 107 Bonus Report: Ramiz Brahimaj one of four POTN winners

The Ultimate Fighting Championship was back at the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 event, and 4 fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

This evening’s fight card was supposed to be headlined by a key women’s flyweight bout featuring Maycee Barber taking on Erin Blanchfield. Unfortunately for fight fans, the main event was cancelled at the very last second, this after it was revealed that ‘The Future’ was no longer medically cleared to compete (see more on that here).

UFC Vegas 107 was co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight scrap between Mateusz Gamrot and Ludovit Klein. The bout resulted in a dominant showing from ‘Gamer’. The former KSW champion was able to utilize his impressive grappling skills to smother and overwhelm Klein for the majority of the fight, this while holding his own in the striking department. After three rounds it was clear that Gamrot had made it a clean sweep and would be walking away with a unanimous decision win.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Strawweight fighters Alice Ardelean and Rayanne dos Santos each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war which served as the very first fight tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 fight card. Ardelean ultimately won the contest by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2).

Performance of the night: Ramiz Brahimaj earned an extra $50k for his first-round technical submission victory over Billy Ray Goff. The 32-year-old used a nasty standing guillotine choke to put Goff to sleep (see that here).

Performance of the night: Jordan Leavitt picked up an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Kurt Holobaugh on tonight’s prelims (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!