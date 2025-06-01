UFC Vegas 107 main event between Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield cancelled

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 results, including the women’s flyweight main event between Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield.

Barber (14-2 MMA) was supposed to be returning after a 14-month layoff due to health issues. ‘The Future’ last competed at UFC 299 in March of 2024, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Katlyn Cerminara. That win marked her 6th in a row.

Meanwhile, Erin Blanchfield (13-2 MMA) had most recently competed inside of the Octagon this past November in Edmonton, Canada, where she outpointed Rose Namajunas on route to a unanimous decision victory. Prior to that win, ‘Cold Blooded’ was coming off a decision loss to recent title challenger Manon Fiorot.

It should be noted that Maycee Barber had missed the flyweight limit of 126lbs by half a pound at the weigh-ins on Friday.

Unfortunately for fight fans, tonight’s main event was cancelled at literally the very last minute. Maycee Barber was supposed to be making the walk to the Octagon but never showed up, much to the confusion of the UFC broadcast team. It was later revealed that ‘The Future’ was not medically cleared to compete and that this evening’s headliner had to be cancelled. It was an unprecedented event, but let’s just hope that Barber will be ok and make a full recovery.

The #UFCVegas107 main event has been cancelled due to Maycee Barber not being medically cleared to compete. pic.twitter.com/ymjAxjF6Yn — UFC (@ufc) June 1, 2025

BREAKING: Maycee Barber is not cleared medically to compete in tonight's main event. Main event is off. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 1, 2025

It remains to be seen if Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield will be rescheduled, but it didn’t seem that Erin was interested in re-booking the matchup during her interview moments ago.