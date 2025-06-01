Erin Blanchfield slams Maycee Barber following UFC main event cancellation: “I think she’s a complete mess in every aspect of her entire life”

By Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

Erin Blanchfield was anything but sympathetic after her slated UFC Vegas 107 main event with Maycee Barber was cancelled at the last minute.

Blanchfield (13-2 MMA) and Barber (14-2 MMA) were expected to collide in a high stakes five-round main event fight tonight at the UFC Apex. ‘The Future’ was to be returning following a 14-month layoff due to health issues. While Barber’s training camp for the fight appeared to be going fine in terms of what fans got to see on social media, things took a turn for the worse on Friday when Maycee failed to make the flyweight limit of 126lbs. Despite the weight miss, Erin Blanchfield agreed to fight Maycee Baber at a catchweight this evening in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately for fight fans and much to the surprise of the UFC commentary team (see that here), Barber did not come out from the back in what was supposed to be her scheduled walk to the Octagon. Minutes later, the broadcast team came back on the air and announced that the UFC Vegas 107 main event was off due to Maycee Barber not being medically cleared to compete.

It was very disappointing news, one that drew mixed reactions from fellow pro fighters on social media (see that here).

Once person who wasn’t mincing words was an extremely frustrated Erin Blanchfield. The perennial division contender did not hold back when addressing Barber’s inability to compete, this despite reports that Maycee may have suffered a seizure in the locking room.

“Yea, I guess I jinxed myself,” Blanchfield said in regard to some of the pre-fight comments that she made. “I guess I shouldn’t have been saying that. I feel like I’m still pretty in disbelief right now. I feel like I was in disbelief just yesterday because she missed weight. Because we know about the fight since January. You could have been 50lbs overweight and still made weight. You know what I mean? So, she missed weight, then it gets to Saturday, she gets to the locker room. I’m ready to go. She’s supposed to be ready to go. Now supposedly she has all of these health issues right when we’re supposed to fight?”

Erin Blanchfield continued and proceeded to rip Maycee Barber in the process:

“I think it’s pretty crazy. Pretty unprofessional. Yea, I wouldn’t want (to be booked) to fight her again. I was told she had a seizure in the locker room. I don’t know how or why exactly that was caused. But yea, that’s what I was told. I mean when she missed weight yesterday, I definitely thought that was strange. I mean I didn’t care I was going to take her money and then take her win money regardless. She (Maycee Barber) needs to look at another division. She needs to fix her life. She needs to just fix herself. I think she’s a complete mess in every aspect of her entire life.”

Erin Blanchfield (13-2 MMA) had most previously competed this past November in Edmonton, Canada, where she outpointed Rose Namajunas on route to a unanimous decision victory. It remains to be seen what will come next for ‘Cold Blooded’, but it certainly appears that a re-booking with Maycee Barber is not in the cards.

What do you think of the comments made by Blanchfield about Barber?

