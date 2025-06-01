Pros react after Mateusz Gamrot dominates Ludovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Mateusz Gamrot and Ludovit Klein.

Gamrot (25-3 MMA) was looking to return to the win column this evening in Nevada, this after suffering a split decision loss to Dan Hooker in his most previous effort last August at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia. Prior to that setback, ‘Gamer’ had put together a 3-fight winning streak, which included victories over Rafael Fiziev and Rafael dos Anjos.

Meanwhile, Ludovit Klein (23-5-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-main event on a four-fight winning streak, with his most previous victory coming against Roosevelt Roberts by unanimous decision this past September at UFC Paris. ‘Mr. Highlight’ had gone 6-0-1 over his past seven Octagon appearances overall prior to this evening’s contest.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 co-headliner resulted in a dominant showing from ‘Gamer’. The former KSW champion was able to utilize his impressive grappling skills to smother and overwhelm Klein for the majority of the fight, this while holding his own in the striking department. After three rounds it was clear that Gamrot had made it a clean sweep and would be walking away with a unanimous decision win.

Official UFC Vegas 107 Results: Mateusz Gamrot def. Ludovit Klein by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Gamrot vs. Klein’ below:

Gamrot is very good at sneaking those knees into the ribs when he has you down against the fence. #UFCVegas107 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 1, 2025

10-9 Gamrot after R1 Gamrot told me earlier this week that he would be prioritizing damage while initiating grappling and it was on display there. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 1, 2025

Gamer doing what he does best! Relentless pressure! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 1, 2025

I love how active Gamrots guard passing is when he’s staying busy with strikes. #UFCVegas107 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 1, 2025

Wow! Stayed with the takedown even while balancing on his head. #UFCVegas107 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 1, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Mateusz Gamrot defeating Ludovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107:

Dominate fight from Gamrot! His wrestling is relentless. #UFCVegas107 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) June 1, 2025

Man a thousand takedown of death strikes again lol — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 1, 2025

