Pros react after Mateusz Gamrot dominates Ludovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107

By Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Mateusz Gamrot and Ludovit Klein.

Mateusz Gamrot, UFC Vegas 107, Pros react, UFC

Gamrot (25-3 MMA) was looking to return to the win column this evening in Nevada, this after suffering a split decision loss to Dan Hooker in his most previous effort last August at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia. Prior to that setback, ‘Gamer’ had put together a 3-fight winning streak, which included victories over Rafael Fiziev and Rafael dos Anjos.

Meanwhile, Ludovit Klein (23-5-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-main event on a four-fight winning streak, with his most previous victory coming against Roosevelt Roberts by unanimous decision this past September at UFC Paris. ‘Mr. Highlight’ had gone 6-0-1 over his past seven Octagon appearances overall prior to this evening’s contest.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 co-headliner resulted in a dominant showing from ‘Gamer’. The former KSW champion was able to utilize his impressive grappling skills to smother and overwhelm Klein for the majority of the fight, this while holding his own in the striking department. After three rounds it was clear that Gamrot had made it a clean sweep and would be walking away with a unanimous decision win.

Official UFC Vegas 107 Results: Mateusz Gamrot def. Ludovit Klein by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Gamrot vs. Klein’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Mateusz Gamrot defeating Ludovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107:

Who would you like to see Gamrot fight next following his decision victory over Klein this evening in Las Vegas?

Ludovit Klein Mateusz Gamrot UFC UFC Vegas 107

