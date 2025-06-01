Pros react after Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield is cancelled last minute

By Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 event was supposed to be headlined by a key women’s flyweight bout between perennial contenders Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield.

Maycee Barber weigh-in

Unfortunately fight fans, this evening’s main event was cancelled at the last second after it was announced that Maycee Barber was no longer medically cleared to compete. It was an unprecedented incident, and rumors are now swirling that ‘The Future’ may have had a seizure backstage. Regardless of what exactly transpired, we can only hope and pray that Barber makes a full recovery.

It should also be noted that Maycee Barber missed the flyweight limit of 126lbs by half a pound at the weigh-ins on Friday afternoon and that she has been dealing with health issues that have kept her out of the cage the past 14-months.

Maycee Barber

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Barber vs. Blanchfield’ being cancelled below:

Following the frustrating news of her main event fight cancellation, a frustrated Erin Blanchfield told UFC report Meagan Olivi that she had “no interest” in re-booking a bout with Maycee Barber, calling ‘The Future’s’ pullout this evening “unprofessional”.

Barber (14-2 MMA) was supposed to be returning to action this evening following a 14-month layoff due to health issues. ‘The Future’ had most previously competed at UFC 299 in March of 2024, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Katlyn Cerminara. That win had marked her 6th in a row.

Meanwhile, Erin Blanchfield (13-2 MMA) had most previously competed inside of the Octagon this past November in Edmonton, Canada, where she outpointed Rose Namajunas on route to a unanimous decision victory. Prior to that win, ‘Cold Blooded’ was coming off a decision loss to recent title challenger Manon Fiorot.

What was your reaction to the news that tonight’s scheduled main event between Barber and Blanchfield had been cancelled?

