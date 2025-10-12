UFC Rio Results: Joel Alvarez defeats Vicente Luque (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Rio results, including the main card welterweight bout between Vicente Luque and Joel Alvarez.

Luque (23-12-1 MMA) most recently competed at June’s UFC 316 event, where he suffered a second-round submission loss to Kevin Holland. Prior to that defeat, ‘The Silent Assassin’ was coming off a 52-second submission victory over Themba Gorimbo.

Meanwhile, Joel Alvarez (23-3 MMA) is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, his most recent victory being a brutal first-round knockout victory over Drakkar Klose in December of last year. ‘El Fenomeno’ has gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of this UFC Rio welterweight matchup begins and Alvarez comes forward and lands a jab. Vicente Luque with a flurry, none of which lands, but he does connect with a low kick. Another jab from Joel Alvarez. The hometown Brazilian lands a low kick in return. Luque with a 1-2. Neither shot lands flush. Another good jab from Alvarez. ‘The Silent Assassin’ with a hard inside low kick. The Spaniard answers with a 1-2. An accidental eye poke causes a stop in the action as Luque is clearly hurt by the foul. We restart and Vicente Luque comes forward with a flurry. He lands a nice left hook. Under a minute remains in the opening round. Alvarez with a good combination. He attempts a flying knee that misses. Luque is backing up now. Joel continues the pressure to close out the opening five minutes.

Victoria super dominante de Joel Álvarez, pero se termina lo de ganar siempre finalizando, una pena. Alguna vez tenía que terminar y ha hecho todo lo posible. Si no ha terminado antes de tiempo la pelea no ha sido por el. Ha estado super cerca en el final del segundo. pic.twitter.com/LbqePjgw2L — NanoGrifo (@NanoGrifo) October 12, 2025

Round two of this welterweight matchup begins and upon replay review, it was a clean punch that stopped the action in the opening round, not an eye poke. With that said, the action continues here in the second frame. Joel Alvarez comes out with a spinning wheel kick and then a big knee that lands flush. Another nice combo from the Spaniard. Vicente Luque is busted up. Big shots from the rising contender. Luque desperately shoots for a single leg. He doesn’t get it and is now on the bottom with Alvarez in half guard. Big shots from Alvarez. The Brazilian rolls and gives up his back. Heavy ground and pound now. Luque is attempting to scramble but punches continue to get through. Joel Alvarez traps an arm and begins unloading elbows. Vicente Luque rolls and once again gives up his back. More hard shots as we hit the one-minute mark for time remaining. Alvarez punishes the body of his opponent with punches and elbows. Luque rolls for a leg but just eats more shots in the process. The horn sounds to stop the assault for now.

The third and final round begins and Vicente Luque’s face is a bruised mess. Joel Alvarez with a pair of jabs. Luque replies with a body kick. A left hook from the Spaniard is answered by a hard low kick from ‘The Silent Assassin’. Luque showing a lot of heart here. Both men connect with kicks to the body. Alvarez with another left hook. Luque shoots for a takedown, but once again ends up in bottom position. Joel is looking to work some ground and pound, but Luque is threatening with a leg lock. Under two minutes remain in the fight. The referee is calling for action as not much can be done by either man in this position. Alvarez has Luque in a triangle choke. But there is no real way to create the finish in their current positions. Body shots from Joel Alvarez. He works in some head shots until the horn sounds to end the fight.

30-26 Joel Álvarez does enough to score a unanimous decision victory 👏#UFCRio | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/BCg5e59KhD — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) October 12, 2025

Official UFC Rio Results: Joel Alvarez def. Vicente Luque by unanimous decision (30-26 x3)

