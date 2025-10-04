Michael Chandler gives updated thoughts on possible Conor McGregor clash at UFC White House

UFC veteran Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on a possible showdown with Conor McGregor at UFC White House.

As we know, Michael Chandler has been involved in some incredible fights throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career. Whether he wins or loses, he always goes out there and puts it all on the line – and as a reward for that, many have suggested that he should be given the Conor McGregor fight that he’s been rumored to get for a few years now.

Alas, whether it be due to injury or scheduling, McGregor vs Chandler has yet to take place. With that being said, the UFC White House card seems to be moving forward next summer, and the Irishman has made it crystal clear that he plans on taking part in that event in some capacity.

In a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Chandler gave his opinion on the prospect of him squaring off with the one and only ‘Notorious’.

Chandler contemplates McGregor fight

“We have some history,” Chandler said. “I’m the opponent that he wants. He’s the opponent that I want. And it would be one heck of an event if it happened.”

“I’ve got plenty left in the tank and obviously there are some big fights coming up next year that I’d love to participate in.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

