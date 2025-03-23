UFC London Bonus Report: Kevin Holland one of 4 fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to England for today’s UFC London event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The fight card was headlined by a key welterweight showdown featuring former champion Leon Edwards taking on rising contender Sean Brady. The bout proved to be a coming out party for Brady. The American was able to dominate Edwards throughout the entirety of the fight, using his strong grappling skills to smother and control the former welterweight champion. After controlling and battering ‘Rocky’ on the ground for fifteen minutes, Sean Brady promptly locked up a fight-ending guillotine choke early in round four to seal the impressive victory. With the win, the Philadelphia native is poised for a top contender bout next time out.

Today’s UFC London event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg. The highly anticipated scrap resulted in a hard-fought back-and-forth affair. Blachowicz appeared to get the better of Ulberg in the opening round, but ‘Black Jag’ was able to land the better volume of strikes in round two. After 10 minutes of action, it appeared the bout was all square. The final round saw both men find success, but after a close final five minutes, all three judges awarded the decision in favor of Ulberg.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Sean Brady earned an extra $50k for his fourth-round submission victory over former champ Leon Edwards in tonight’s UFC London main event (see that here).

Performance of the night: Alexia Thainara pocketed an extra $50k for her first-round submission victory over Molly McCann (see that here). ‘Meatball’ announced her retirement following the loss.

Performance of the night: Shauna Bannon earned an extra $50k for her first-round submission victory over Puja Tomar (see that here).

Performance of the night: Kevin Holland pocketed an extra $50k for his unanimous decision victory over Gunnar Nelson (watch the highlights here).

