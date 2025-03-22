UFC London Results: Kevin Holland defeats Gunnar Nelson (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - March 22, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC London results, including the welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Gunnar Nelson.

Kevin Holland

Holland (26-13 MMA) will be returning to the welterweight division after suffering back-to-back stoppage losses to Reiner de Ridder (submission) and Roman Dolidze (TKO) at middleweight. ‘Trailblazer’ has gone just 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances.

As for Gunnar Nelson (19-5-1 MMA), the fan favorite will be competing for the first time in 2 years this evening in London. ‘Gunni’ most previously competed at UFC 286 in March of 2023, defeating Bryan Barberena by way of submission.

Round one of this welterweight contest begins and Kevin Holland gets to work with some low kicks. Gunnar Nelson is using his familiar karate stance. Holland with a couple more low kicks. ‘Gunni’ shoots in and scores a takedown. Holland looks for a triangle choke. Nelson pulls his arm out and then looks to move to the back. Gunnar with some ground and pound now. ‘Trailblazer’ with an armbar attempt. Nelson isn’t having that. He escapes and continues to work in some ground and pound. He lands a nice elbow and then moves to side control. He looks to move to full mount. Kevin Holland escapes and gets back to his feet. He lands a knee and then drops Gunnar Nelson with a big right hand. ‘Trailblazer’ with some ground and pound but the horn sounds to save ‘Gunni’.

Round two begins and Kevin Holland comes out aggressively. He lands a punch and then clinches. He lands a big knee. He then lands a foot stomp. Gunnar Nelson still looks to be a bit rocked in the early stages here. He looks for a takedown, but Holland defends with relative ease. ‘Gunni’ continues to work for a takedown. He gets in on a single leg and this time he gets it. ‘Trailblazer’ with some hammer fists from off of his back. Nelson is struggling to get past the long legs of his opponent. He lands a decent elbow, but then eats some more hammer fists. Gunnar Nelson is busted up from those shots. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Gunnar Nelson looks tired. Kevin Holland with a jab and then a knee. ‘Gunni’ shoots in and scores a takedown. He immediately moves to full mount. This is huge. ‘Trailblazer’ scrambles and gets back to half guard. Good punches from the top now by Nelson. He likely needs a finish here. He gets back to full mount. He grabs hold of an arm triangle submission attempt. This is tight. Holland is surviving so far. He slips out and is no longer in immediate danger. Kevin Holland is back to his feet. He lands a good knee and then a right hand. Nelson shoots but he’s out of chances now.

Official UFC London Results: Kevin Holland def. Gunnar Nelson by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Holland fight next following his victory over Nelson this evening in England?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

