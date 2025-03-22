UFC London Results: Sean Brady stops Leon Edwards (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC London results, including the welterweight main event between Leon Edwards and Sean Brady.

Edwards (22-4 MMA) will be competing for the first time since losing the promotion‘s welterweight title to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 this past June. Prior to that setback, ‘Rocky’ was riding a 12-fight unbeaten streak, which included wins over Nate Diaz, Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman.

Meanwhile, Sean Brady (17-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns. The Philadelphia product suffered his lone career loss to reigning welterweight champion Belal Muhammad back at UFC 280 in 2022 by way of TKO.

No glove touch just straight to it 👀 Here we go… #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/gnEcCoUOd8 — UFC (@ufc) March 22, 2025

Round one of the UFC London main event begins and Sean Brady opens with a pair of low kicks. Leon Edwards answers with a jab. The fighters clinch up in the center of the cage. Edwards lands a decent hook on the break and then misses with a standing elbow attempt. Another clinch from ‘Rocky’. Brady breaks free and lands a combination. Edwards with a knee and then misses with another standing elbow attempt. Brady pushes Edwards against the cage. ‘Rocky’ reverses the position. He tries to punch Brady in the ribs. They trade knees. Brady gets a trip and takes Edwards down in the middle of the cage. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC London main event begins and Sean Brady gets in on an early takedown and completes it. Leon Edwards looks to scramble and gets up to his feet. Brady still has his back. He locks in both hooks after landing some body shots. More punches from the American. He locks in a body triangle now. He continues to work in some short shots from the position. Some of those look as if they were to the back of the head. Leon Edwards is able to get a limb free. Sean Brady is looking for a kimura. Elbows to the thigh by Brady. This is total control from the Philadelphia native so far. He looks for the kimura but loses it. Edwards back to one knee. More shots that look like they are hitting the back of the head of the former champ. The referee hasn’t said anything though. The horn sounds to end round two. Brady up to 2-0.

Round three of the UFC London headliner begins and Leon Edwards lands a good uppercut and then a hard elbow. Sean Brady shoots in but ‘Rocky’ sprawls and defends. Edwards with the clinch and then lands a knee to the body. He shoots for a takedown but can’t complete it. Brady reverses and gets the takedown. He begins working some short punches. He looks for a kimura but let’s that go rather quickly. Sean Brady looks to move to mount. Leon Edwards defends and maintains half guard. Brady just continues to pepper away on the former champ. This has been an absolute drubbing.

Championship Rounds! #UFCLondon How are you scoring Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady?! pic.twitter.com/c9kCjBJygr — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 22, 2025

Round four of the UFC London headliner begins and Sean Brady quickly secures a one-armed guillotine. This is tight and Leon Edwards has no choice but to tap. WOW!

A NEW TITLE CONTENDER IS HERE 🚨 Sean Brady just submitted Leon Edwards at #UFCLondon! pic.twitter.com/6hkMYhyiWY — UFC (@ufc) March 22, 2025

Official UFC London Results: Sean Brady def. Leon Edwards via submission in Round 4

Who would you like to see Brady fight next following his submission victory over Edwards this evening in England?