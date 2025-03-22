UFC London: ‘Edwards vs. Brady’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon is back in England for today’s UFC London event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady.

Edwards (22-4 MMA) will be competing for the first time since losing the promotion‘s welterweight title to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 this past June. Prior to that setback, ‘Rocky’ was riding a 12-fight unbeaten streak, which included wins over Nate Diaz, Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman.

Meanwhile, Sean Brady (17-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns. The Philadelphia product suffered his lone career loss to reigning welterweight champion Belal Muhammad back at UFC 280 in 2022 by way of TKO.

UFC London is co-headlined by a key light heavyweight bout featuring former title holder Jan Blachowicz taking on streaking contender Carlos Ulberg.

Blachowicz (29-10-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since dropping a split decision loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 291 in July of 2023. The Polish powerhouse has gone 2-2-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Carlos Ulberg (11-1 MMA) currently boasts a 7-fight win streak, his latest being a decision win over Volkan Oezdemir. Prior to that, ‘Black Jag’ was coming off a 12-second knockout victory over Alonzo Menifield in May of 2024.

Also featured on today’s UFC London main card is a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Gunnar Nelson.

Holland (26-13 MMA) will be returning to the welterweight division after suffering back-to-back stoppage losses to Reiner de Ridder (submission) and Roman Dolidze (TKO) at middleweight. ‘Trailblazer’ has gone just 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances.

As for Gunnar Nelson (19-5-1 MMA), the fan favorite will be competing for the first time in 2 years this evening in London. ‘Gunni’ most previously competed at UFC 286 in March of 2023, defeating Bryan Barberena by way of submission.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):