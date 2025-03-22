UFC London: ‘Edwards vs. Brady’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon is back in England for today’s UFC London event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady.
Edwards (22-4 MMA) will be competing for the first time since losing the promotion‘s welterweight title to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 this past June. Prior to that setback, ‘Rocky’ was riding a 12-fight unbeaten streak, which included wins over Nate Diaz, Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman.
Meanwhile, Sean Brady (17-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns. The Philadelphia product suffered his lone career loss to reigning welterweight champion Belal Muhammad back at UFC 280 in 2022 by way of TKO.
UFC London is co-headlined by a key light heavyweight bout featuring former title holder Jan Blachowicz taking on streaking contender Carlos Ulberg.
Blachowicz (29-10-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since dropping a split decision loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 291 in July of 2023. The Polish powerhouse has gone 2-2-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.
Meanwhile, Carlos Ulberg (11-1 MMA) currently boasts a 7-fight win streak, his latest being a decision win over Volkan Oezdemir. Prior to that, ‘Black Jag’ was coming off a 12-second knockout victory over Alonzo Menifield in May of 2024.
Also featured on today’s UFC London main card is a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Gunnar Nelson.
Holland (26-13 MMA) will be returning to the welterweight division after suffering back-to-back stoppage losses to Reiner de Ridder (submission) and Roman Dolidze (TKO) at middleweight. ‘Trailblazer’ has gone just 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances.
As for Gunnar Nelson (19-5-1 MMA), the fan favorite will be competing for the first time in 2 years this evening in London. ‘Gunni’ most previously competed at UFC 286 in March of 2023, defeating Bryan Barberena by way of submission.
Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):
UFC London – Main Card (4pm EST)
Welterweight – Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady – Brady def. Edwards via submission (guillotine choke) in Round 4
A NEW TITLE CONTENDER IS HERE 🚨
Sean Brady just submitted Leon Edwards at #UFCLondon! pic.twitter.com/6hkMYhyiWY
— UFC (@ufc) March 22, 2025
Light heavyweight – Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg – Ulberg def. Blachowicz by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Welterweight – Gunnar Nelson vs. Kevin Holland – Holland def. Nelson by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Strawweight – Molly McCann vs. Alexia Thainara – Thainara def. McCann via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:32 of Round 1
Alexia Thainara submits Molly McCann in her UFC 💪 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/cBbgf4C4dR
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 22, 2025
Lightweight – Jordan Vucenic vs. Chris Duncan – Duncan def. Vecenic via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:42 of Round 2
Chris Duncan gets the submission win in round 2 🔥 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/gjcVvtBo38
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 22, 2025
What a combo from @TheProblem155!
Chris Duncan is hot out of the gate at #UFCLondon! pic.twitter.com/0qhttIruir
— UFC (@ufc) March 22, 2025
Featherweight – Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charriere – Wood def. Charriere by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
OFF TO A FAST START 😤@TheProspectMMA drops Charriere early! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/QKd5gPww3X
— UFC (@ufc) March 22, 2025
UFC London – Prelims (1pm EST)
Lightweight – Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla – Herbert def. Padilla by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Flyweight – Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos – Kavanagh def. Dos Santos by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Heavyweight – Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin – Tybura def. Parkin by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Middleweight – Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev – Duncan def. Pulyaev by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)
CLD went ALL OUT to end the fight! 😳#UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/P8Nruj1eXu
— UFC (@ufc) March 22, 2025
Strawweight – Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar – Bannon def. Tomar via submission (armbar) at 3:22 of Round 1
COMEBACK COMPLETE 🤯@ShaunaBannon5 gets the armbar submission at #UFCLondon! pic.twitter.com/yvClc3NCAq
— UFC (@ufc) March 22, 2025
Bantamweight – Nathan Fletcher vs. Caolan Loughran – Loughran def. Fletcher by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Lightweight – Guram Kutateladze vs. Kaue Fernandes – Fernandes def. Kutateladze by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
