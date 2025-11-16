UFC 322 Bonus Report: Carlos Prates one of four ‘POTN’ winners

By Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025
The Octagon returned to MSG for tonight’s UFC 322 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The pay-per-view fight card was headlined by a welterweight title fight featuring Jack Della Maddalena taking on Islam Makhachev. The bout proved to be another dominant performance from the pound-for-pound best fighter on the planet in Islam Makhachev. The Russian star was able to takedown Jack Della Maddalena seemingly at will and proceeded to absolutely smother and impose his will on the Aussie for the majority of their twenty-five-minute affair. It was an absolutely dominant showing for Makhachev and it will be very interesting to see who he will face next.

UFC 322 was co-headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight showcasing Valentina Shevchenko taking on challenger Zhang Weili. The contest resulted in an absolutely dominant performance from Valentina Shevchenko. ‘The Bullet’ was able to land some solid body kicks on her feet, this while absolutely smothering Zhang Weili on the ground. Shevchenko barely took any damage throughout the 25-minute affair and thus cemented herself as being in the conversation for greatest women’s fighter of all time with an absolutely sensational performance this evening.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Bo Nickal earned an extra $50k for his third-round knockout victory over Rodolfo Vieira in tonight’s UFC 322 featured prelim (see that here). The American finished the fight with a nasty head kick.

Performance of the night: Benoit Saint Denis pocketed an extra $50k for his 16-second knockout victory over Beneil Dariush (see that here).

Performance of the night: Carlos Prates earned an extra $50k for his second-round knockout victory over former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards (see that here). ‘The Nightmare’ landed a beautiful straight left to render ‘Rocky’ unconscious.

Performance of the night: Michael Morales pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Sean Brady (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 322 event in New York? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

