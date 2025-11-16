Pros react after Islam Makhachev dominates Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322

By Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025
Tonight’s UFC 322 event was headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev.

Della Maddalena (18-3 MMA) was competing for the first time since claiming the promotion‘s welterweight title with a unanimous decision win over Belal Muhammad at May’s UFC 315 event. ‘JDM’ entered the bout on an eighteen-fight winning streak, with his only two career losses coming way back in 2016.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev (28-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since successfully defending the UFC lightweight title with a submission win over Renato Moicano at January’s UFC 311 event. The now former 155lbs title holder entered this evening’s title bout on a fourteen-fight winning streak.

Tonight’s UFC 322 main event proved to be another dominant performance from the pound-for-pound best fighter on the planet in Islam Makhachev. The Russian star was able to takedown Jack Della Maddalena seemingly at will and proceeded to absolutely smother and impose his will on the Aussie for the majority of their twenty-five minute affair. It was an absolutely dominant showing for Makhachev and it will be very interesting to see who he will face next.

Official UFC 322 Results: Islam Makhachev def. Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Islam Makhachev defeating Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322:

Who would you like to see Makhachev fight next following his dominant victory over Della Maddalena this evening in New York?

