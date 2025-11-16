Pros react after Islam Makhachev dominates Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322

Tonight’s UFC 322 event was headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev.

Della Maddalena (18-3 MMA) was competing for the first time since claiming the promotion‘s welterweight title with a unanimous decision win over Belal Muhammad at May’s UFC 315 event. ‘JDM’ entered the bout on an eighteen-fight winning streak, with his only two career losses coming way back in 2016.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev (28-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since successfully defending the UFC lightweight title with a submission win over Renato Moicano at January’s UFC 311 event. The now former 155lbs title holder entered this evening’s title bout on a fourteen-fight winning streak.

Tonight’s UFC 322 main event proved to be another dominant performance from the pound-for-pound best fighter on the planet in Islam Makhachev. The Russian star was able to takedown Jack Della Maddalena seemingly at will and proceeded to absolutely smother and impose his will on the Aussie for the majority of their twenty-five minute affair. It was an absolutely dominant showing for Makhachev and it will be very interesting to see who he will face next.

Official UFC 322 Results: Islam Makhachev def. Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev’ below:

10-9 Makhachev. His pressure is next level brother #UFC322 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 16, 2025

Foul on the play — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) November 16, 2025

JDM is going for octopus sweep, but it might get him in trouble with the choke. He probably needs to abort that. #UFC322 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 16, 2025

20-18 Makhachev. JDM has never faced a grappler like Islam Makhachev before and it’s showing thus far #UFC322 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 16, 2025

20-18 Makhachev. He’s three rounds away from realizing his dream of becoming a two-division champion #UFC322 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 16, 2025

Having Bjj with no wrestling is like having a gun with no bullets. zero takedown offense and offense is not going to work. Makhachev is making it look easy. #ufc322 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) November 16, 2025

JDM is not fighting good. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 16, 2025

Great performance by Islam mixing low kicks and takedowns in the open jack doesn’t know what’s coming — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 16, 2025

Think he finishes him here — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 16, 2025

Prates and Morales might be backstage right now arguing over who HAS to fight Islam Makhachev next, not who gets to #UFC322 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 16, 2025

Islam Makhachev is one round away from cementing his legacy as one of the greatest fighters of all-time #UFC322 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 16, 2025

Terrible cornering from jdm’s side — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 16, 2025

Islam broke him he’s completely demoralized!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 16, 2025

I was completely wrong about this one. I thought with Craig Jones helping him would be the path of victory. The JJ is actually hurting him. He needed to just wrestle/sprawl. Playing sweeps is not the game. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 16, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Islam Makhachev defeating Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322:

Islam Makhachev is P4P #1. End of discussion #UFC322 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 16, 2025

Fuck Islam looked like a bear out there them calf kicks really broke jack down — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 16, 2025

Jack needs an entire camp dedicated just to wrestling. What a disappointment of a champion. You should go to Georgia to learn something.

Islam, you need something you can’t train: emotion. You’re the most boring thing in this game. Every day I’m more certain I put you to sleep. — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) November 16, 2025

Who would you like to see Makhachev fight next following his dominant victory over Della Maddalena this evening in New York?