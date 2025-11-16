UFC 322 Results: Carlos Prates KO’s Leon Edwards (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 322 results, including the highly anticipated welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Carlos Prates.

Edwards (22-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Rocky’ has suffered defeats to Sean Brady and Belal Muhammad in his most recent Octagon appearances. Prior to those setbacks, the former welterweight champion was coming off wins over Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman (x2).

Meanwhile, Carlos Prates (22-7 MMA) was last seen in action at August’s UFC 319 event in Chicago, where he scored a first-round knockout victory over Geoff Neal (see that here). Prior to that triumph, ‘The Nightmare’ was coming off a unanimous decision loss to Ian Machado Garry.

Round one of this UFC 322 welterweight contest begins and Leon Edwards lands a low kick to start. Carlos Prates replies with two of his own. Another exchange of low kicks. ‘Rocky’ lands another. Prates leaps in with a left. It misses but then he lands a low kick. Edwards with a nice left hook that connects. He forces the clinch and pushes Prates against the cage. Some knees and foot stomps by the former champion. Both men are talking trash to one another. The referee steps in and breaks the clinch. Prates with a hard outside low kick from range. A nice knee to the body now. Leon Edwards circles and the leaps in with a good left hand. He shoots for a takedown and gets it. He immediately moves to the back of Carlos Prates. ‘Rocky’ locks in a body triangle as Prates gets back to his feet. Leon continues to ride the back of his opponent while landing some short punches. He drags Prates back down to the floor and looks to lock up a rear-naked choke. Prates survives to see round two.

The second round of this welterweight collision begins and Carlos Prates lands an outside leg kick to start. He lands another, but Leon Edwards counters with a left over the top. Both men land push kicks. Prates with another. Big left hands from both men in the pocket. Carlos with a nice inside low kick and then a solid jab. A huge left hand sends Edwards crashing to the floor. A follow up shot and this one is all over! WOW!

Carlos Prates becomes the FIRST person to KO Leon Edwards in nearly 30 fights over 15 years in pro MMA #UFC322 pic.twitter.com/V8o6QNe1AZ — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) November 16, 2025

He's a nightmare to deal with 😮‍💨@TheNightmare170 gets the finish in round two! pic.twitter.com/uo6Kvm3Jjs — UFC (@ufc) November 16, 2025

Official UFC 322 Results: Carlos Prates def. Leon Edwards via KO (punch) in Round 2

Who would you like to see Prates fight next following his KO victory over Edwards this evening in New York?