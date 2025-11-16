UFC 322 Results: Bo Nickal KO’s Rodolfo Vieira (Video)

By Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025
Bo Nickal, UFC, UFC 285

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 322 results, including the featured prelim between Bo Nickal and Rodolfo Vieira.

Nickal (8-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound from the first loss of his professional career. Bo most recently competed back in May of this year, where he suffered a TKO loss to perennial division contender Reinier de Ridder. Prior to that setback, the accomplished wrestler had gone a perfect 4-0 inside of the Octagon, this while scoring stoppage wins over Jamie Pickett, Cody Brundage and Val Woodburn.

Meanwhile, Rodolfo Vieira (11-4 MMA) was most recently seen in action this past August, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Tresean Gore. The 36-year-old Brazilian has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Round one of this UFC 322 middleweight contest begins and Bo Nickal takes the center of the cage and feints with a takedown attempt. He comes over the top with a right hand and then throws a left hook that misses. Two nice kicks from the American. Rodolfo Vieira answers with one of his own. Nickal gets in on a takedown and proceeds to pick up and slam his opponent down to the canvas. Good ground and pound immediately from the wrestling prodigy. Vieira scrambles up to his feet but is still pressed against the cage and is now eating some hard knees. Rodolfo switches the position and lands some good knees of his own. Nickal breaks free and gets back to range. He leaps in with a left hand. He attempts a kick. Vieira shoots but Nickal winds up leaping over him and sinking in a choke. Rodolfo Vieira scrambles and gets free of the submission attempt. Back to standing and Bo Nickal connects with a solid left body kick. He follows that up with a crisp jab up the middle. Vieira looks to close the distance, but Nickal uses some good footwork to maintain the range. A low kick from Nickal lands. He connects with a short left hook and then an uppercut. Vieira is cut and bleeding near his left eye. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 322 featured prelim begins and Bo Nickal looks to come forward quickly. Rodolfo Vieira tags him with a nice counter right to keep him at bay. Nickal with a jab and then a hard low kick. Vieira answers with one of his own. A good body kick and then another low kick from Bo. The Brazilian replies with a low kick of his own. Nickal with a nice jab. He lands another and then rips the body. Vieira is bloodied up now. Still, he manages to get off a good right hand and then dives for a double leg takedown attempt. Bo Nickal defends, but he’s now pressed up against the cage. The American breaks free and proceeds to land two good jabs from range. Rodolfo Vieira’s left eye is a mess. Its bleeding and swelling shut. A good left from Nickal stuns Vieira. He attempts a high kick, but it misses and he slips down to the canvas. Another takedown attempt from Vieira is easily stuffed. Nickal with a nice standing knee to close out round two.

The third and final round of the UFC 322 featured prelim begins and Rodolfo Vieira lands a nice right hand over the top. Bo Nickal goes to his jab and lands a pair. Vieira with an inside low kick in return. The crowd is growing a bit restless. Nickal continues to utilize his jab to strong success. A huge head kick and Vieira is out cold. WOW!

Official UFC 322 Results: Bo Nickal def. Rodolfo Vieira via KO (head kick) at 2:24 of Round 3

Who would you like to see Nickal fight next following his KO victory over Vieira this evening in New York?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

