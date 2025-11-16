Dana White takes responsibility for UFC 322 brawl involving Dillon Danis

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 16, 2025
Dana White speaks during UFC press conference

Dana White blames himself for the UFC 322 brawl in the crowd, which involved Dillon Danis.

UFC 322 was held this past Saturday inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main event saw Islam Makhachev further cement his legacy with a dominating performance over Jack Della Maddalena to secure the UFC Welterweight Championship.

There was a massive crowd brawl which saw Danis get physical with members of Makhachev’s team. Addressing the situation during the UFC 322 post-fight press conference, White owned up to not preventing the fracas.

“I blame myself for that actually,” White said. “They came back and told me right before I walked out for the main card that Dillon Danis was here and he was moving around sitting in fighter seats and not sitting in his own seat that he had. He had a ticket. They said, ‘Do you want us to throw him out of here?’ I said, ‘He has a ticket?’

“They told me [Jorge] Masvidal said he was going to [expletive] him up on site. I said, ‘Where’s Masvidal?’ He said, ‘Well, he’s six or seven rows away from Masvidal.’ I said, ‘Well, if the guy has a ticket, let him sit in his seat and let him do what he’s doing and keep an eye on him.'”

White soon realized his mistake once the wild brawl ensued.

“It never even crossed my mind, as stupid as this could be, that the entire Muslim brotherhood was here tonight in the first five rows for Islam. As soon as it broke out, I was over on the other side and I go, ‘[Expletive], I know exactly what that is.'”

While Danis has long been calling for a spot on the UFC roster, he may never get that opportunity following Saturday’s stunt.

“You will never see Dillon Danis at a UFC fight ever again,” White said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

