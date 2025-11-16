Pros react after Valentina Shevchenko dominates Zhang Weili at UFC 322

By Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025
Valentina Shevchenko, Zhang Weili

Tonight’s UFC 322 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Zhang Weili.

Shevchenko (26-4-1 MMA) entered the contest on a two-fight winning streak, with her most recent title defenses coming against Alexa Grasso and Manon Fiorot. ‘The Bullet’ had gone 3-1-1 over her past five Octagon appearances ahead of this evening’s showdown.

Meanwhile, Zhang Weili (26-4 MMA) was most previously seen in action at February’s UFC 312 event in Sydney, where she defended the promotion’s strawweight title with a unanimous decision win over Tatiana Suarez. ‘Magnum’ entered tonight’s bout boasting a five-fight winning streak.

Tonight’s UFC 322 co-main event resulted in an absolutely dominant performance from Valentina Shevchenko. ‘The Bullet’ was able to land some solid body kicks on her feet, this while absolutely smothering Zhang Weili on the ground. Shevchenko barely took any damage throughout the 25-minute affair and thus cemented herself as being in the conversation for greatest women’s fighter of all time with an absolutely sensational performance this evening.

Official UFC 322 Results: Valentina Shevchenko def. Zhang Weili by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Shevchenko vs. Zhang’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Shevchenko defeating Zhang at UFC 322:

Who would you like to see Valentina Shevchenko fight next following her impressive victory over Zhang Weili this evening in New York?

UFC UFC 322 Valentina Shevchenko Weili Zhang

