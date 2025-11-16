Pros react after Valentina Shevchenko dominates Zhang Weili at UFC 322

Tonight’s UFC 322 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Zhang Weili.

Shevchenko (26-4-1 MMA) entered the contest on a two-fight winning streak, with her most recent title defenses coming against Alexa Grasso and Manon Fiorot. ‘The Bullet’ had gone 3-1-1 over her past five Octagon appearances ahead of this evening’s showdown.

Meanwhile, Zhang Weili (26-4 MMA) was most previously seen in action at February’s UFC 312 event in Sydney, where she defended the promotion’s strawweight title with a unanimous decision win over Tatiana Suarez. ‘Magnum’ entered tonight’s bout boasting a five-fight winning streak.

Tonight’s UFC 322 co-main event resulted in an absolutely dominant performance from Valentina Shevchenko. ‘The Bullet’ was able to land some solid body kicks on her feet, this while absolutely smothering Zhang Weili on the ground. Shevchenko barely took any damage throughout the 25-minute affair and thus cemented herself as being in the conversation for greatest women’s fighter of all time with an absolutely sensational performance this evening.

Official UFC 322 Results: Valentina Shevchenko def. Zhang Weili by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Shevchenko vs. Zhang’ below:

Come on weli plz 🙏 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 16, 2025

Crazy finishes and two super fights on deck — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 16, 2025

10-9 Shevchenko. The champion has some of the highest fight IQ in the world #UFC322 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 16, 2025

Shevchenko was so far ahead going into the championship rounds that her coach’s advice was to avoid the danger of slipping on the canvas. That was the biggest threat that he could identify. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 16, 2025

If Weili knocks out Valentina in the fifth round it will be the biggest KO in women’s MMA history #UFC322 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 16, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Shevchenko defeating Zhang at UFC 322:

Dern vs Zhang next #UFC322 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 16, 2025

Sheer dominance from Shevchenko Made the #2 pound-for-pound female look like she didn’t belong in the same cage as her. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 16, 2025

Everyone still awake? Bullet is so good but damn — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 16, 2025

Who would you like to see Valentina Shevchenko fight next following her impressive victory over Zhang Weili this evening in New York?