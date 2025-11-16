UFC 322 Results: Benoit Saint Denis KO’s Beneil Dariush (Video)

By Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025
Benoit Saint-Denis celebrates after defeating Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Paris

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 322 results, including the lightweight bout between Beneil Dariush and Benoit Saint Denis.

Dariush (23-7-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Renato Moicano by way of unanimous decision at June’s UFC 317 event. Prior to that victory, the 36-year-old veteran was coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira respectively.

Meanwhile, Benoit Saint Denis (16-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring back-to-back submission victories over Kyle Prepolec and Mauricio Ruffy in his most recent Octagon appearances. The ‘God of War’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Round one of this UFC 322 lightweight contest begins and Benoit Saint Denis takes the center of the cage. Beneil Dariush with a hard low kick. He lands another and ‘BSD’ drops to a knee. The Frenchman stands up and cracks Dariush with a huge overhand left. Beneil faceplants and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 322 Results: Benoit Saint Denis def. Beneil Dariush via KO (punch) at 0:16 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Saint Denis fight next following his KO victory over Dariush this evening in New York?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

