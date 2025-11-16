UFC 322 Results: Michael Morales stops Sean Brady in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 322 results, including the high stakes welterweight bout between Sean Brady and Michael Morales.

Brady (18-2 MMA) will enter the contest on a three-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming by way of submission over former welterweight champion Leon Edwards this past March in London (see that here). Prior to that triumph, the Philadelphia native was coming off wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Gilbert Burns.

Meanwhile, Michael Morales (19-0 MMA) was last seen in action at May’s UFC Vegas 106 event, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over former title challenger Gilbert Burns. The Ecuadorian standout has gone 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks in January of 2022.

Round one of this UFC 322 welterweight contest begins and Michael Morales takes the center of the Octagon and pumps his jab. Sean Brady with a low kick. Morales looks huge in there this evening. Brady with a low kick attempt that misses. The Ecuadorian leaps in with a 1-2. He catches Brady and the American appears to be rocked. Another good shot from Morales connects flush. Brady looks to circle and escape his opponent’s range. Sean looks to shoot but gets cracked with another big right hand. Both men with jabs. Brady lands another. A big right hand from Michael Morales rocks Sean Brady. He lands an uppercut and the American goes down. Some follow up shots and this one is all over! WOW!

Michael Morales finishes Sean Brady in round 1! #UFC322 pic.twitter.com/MpFDEG4IZ4 — TakeruCigarra (@TakeruCigarra) November 16, 2025

Official UFC 322 Results: Michael Morales def. Sean Brady via TKO (punches) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Morales fight next following his TKO victory over Brady this evening in New York?