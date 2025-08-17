UFC 319 Results: Tim Elliott stops Kai Asakura in Round 2 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - August 16, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 319 results, including the men’s flyweight bout between Kai Asakura and Tim Elliott.

Tim Elliott

Asakura (21-6 MMA) will be competing for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Alexandre Pantoja in his bid for the promotion‘s flyweight title this past December at UFC 310. Prior to that setback, the Japanese star was coming off back-to-back knockout victories over Juan Archuleta and Yuki Motoya respectively.

Meanwhile, Tim Elliott (21-13-1 MMA) most recently competed in December of 2023, where he scored a technical submission victory over Su Mudaerji. The former title challenger has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of this UFC 319 men’s flyweight matchup begins and Tim Elliott feints with a spinning attack to start. Kai Asakura blocks a low kick and unloads a good left hook. Elliott with a side kick to the thigh. He lands a low kick. A good left in return from Asakura. The Japanese fighter leaps in with a flurry that ends with a solid right hand. He unloads a left hook that partially connects. Elliott smiles but Kai’s hands look sharp early. Two stiff right hands from Asakura. He forces the clinch and lands a left hook before backing off. Two minutes remain in the opening round. Kai Asakura with a nice jab. Tim Elliott is using a lot of movement, but so far Asakura is finding his range. A big head kick from Kai. Elliott takes it and then shoots in for a takedown. He gets it. He begins working from side control. Good knees to the ribs by Elliott. Asakura gets back to his feet before the horn.

Round two begins and Kai Asakura pumps his jab. He lands another. Tim Elliott with some weird kicks. Neither of which really land. He sneaks in a left hand. And another. Both men with shots in the pocket. Another decent left from Elliott. Asakura with a good right up the middle. Good shots again from both men. Tim Elliott with a double leg takedown attempt and he gets it. Kai Asakura scrambles right back up to his feet. Still, Elliott storms forward and is able to get the fight to the floor once again. Elliott moves to mount. He locks in a hard choke. Asakura is forced to tap. WOW!

Official UFC 319 Results: Tim Elliott def. Kai Asakura via submission in Round 2

Who would you like to see Elliott fight next following his submission victory over Asakura this evening in Chicago?

