UFC 317: ‘Topuria vs. Oliveira’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025

The Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s UFC 317 event, an 11-bout fight card headlined by Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira.

Topuria (16-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since knocking out Max Holloway at UFC 308 this past October (see that here). Shortly following his first career featherweight title defense, ‘El Matador’ announced that he would be vacating the 145lbs strap in order to move up to the promotion‘s lightweight division.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira (35-10 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past November at UFC 309, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Michael Chandler. The former lightweight champion has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

UFC 317 is co-headlined by a men’s flyweight title fight featuring Alexandre Pantoja taking on Kai Kara-France.

Pantoja (29-5 MMA) will be looking to earn a fourth consecutive defense of his flyweight title this evening in Las Vegas. ‘The Cannibal’ most recently competed at UFC 310 this past December, where he earned a second-round submission victory over Kai Asakura. The Brazilian has not tasted defeat inside of the Octagon since losing a decision to Askar Askarov in July of 2020.

Meanwhile, Kai Kara-France (25-11 MMA) was most previously seen in action ten months ago at UFC 305, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Steve Erceg (see that here). Prior to that stunning finish, ‘Don’t Blink’ was coming off back-to-back losses against Amri Albazi and Brandon Moreno respectively.

Tonight’s UFC 317 main card lineup also features a highly anticipated lightweight contest between perennial division contenders Renato Moicano and Beneil Dariush.

Moicano (20-6-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since suffering a first-round submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 this past January. That loss snapped a four-fight winning streak for ‘Money’, who had previously picked up wins over Benoit Saint Denis, Jalin Turner, Drew Dober and Brad Riddell.

Meanwhile, Beneil Dariush (22-6-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The 36-year-old veteran suffered first-round stoppage losses to Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira in those two latest Octagon appearances.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 317 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Ilia Topuria (155) vs. Charles Oliveira (154.5) –

Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Kai Kara-France (125) –

Brandon Royval (125.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.5) –

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Renato Moicano (156) – Dariush def. Moicano by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Payton Talbott (136) vs. Felipe Lima (135.5) – Talbott def. Lima by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

UFC 317 Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Jack Hermansson (185.5) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186) – Rodrigues def. Hermansson via KO (left hook) at 4:21 of Round 1

Hyder Amil (145.5) vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (145.5) – Delgado def. Amil via TKO (knee and elbows) at 0:26 of Round 1

Viviane Araujo (125.5) vs. Tracy Cortez (126) – Cortez def. Araujo by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Terrance McKinney (156) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (155) – McKinney def. Borshchev via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:55 of Round 1

UFC 317 Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Niko Price (170.5) vs. Jacobe Smith (170.5) – Smith def. Price via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:03 of Round 2

Jhonata Diniz (257.5) vs. Alvin Hines (259.5) – Diniz def. Hines by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira?

