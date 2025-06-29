UFC 317 Results: Payton Talbott defeats Felipe Lima (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - June 28, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 317 results, including the men’s bantamweight bout between Payton Talbott and Felipe Lima.

Talbott (10-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss at the hands of Raoni Barcelos this past January at UFC 311. Prior to that setback, the 26-year-old was coming off back-to-back knockout wins over opponents Cameron Saaiman and Yanis Ghemmouri.

Meanwhile, Felipe Lima (14-2 MMA) currently boasts a 14-fight winning streak, his latest victory coming against Miles Johns at last December’s UFC Tampa event. The former Oktagon bantamweight champion has gone 2-0 inside of the Octagon since joining the UFC ranks in June of last year.

Round one of this bantamweight contest begins and Felipe Lima comes out quickly to take the center of the cage. Both men throw out jabs. Lima with a low kick. Payton Talbott looks to land one of his own and partially connects. Lima with a knee and then a left hook. He lands a nice right over the top. Talbott comes forward and lands a nice 1-2. He follows that up with a low kick. The fighters clinch and Lima lands a knee. He pushes Payton against the cage and looks to grab a leg. Talbott avoids and switches the position to put Felipe on the cage. Lima breaks free. He quickly shoots in and scores a takedown. Payton Talbott gets up to his feet. Lima looks to drag him back down but loses top position in the scramble. Talbott is now on Lima’s back. The former Oktagon champ looks for a leg lock. Payton avoids and now both men are back to their feet. Payton Talbott with a shoulder strike. Felipe Lima scores a nice trip takedown and begins working from full guard. Lima takes the back of Talbott, but Payton scrambles up to his feet in the process. A nice elbow from Talbott. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this UFC 317 bantamweight bout begins and Payton Talbott comes out aggressively. Felipe Lima with a nice right hand counter. That appeared to stun Payton. Lima shoots for a takedown. He can’t get it and Talbott is able to take top position. Payton is working from half guard and lands some good shots from the position. Lima gets back to guard and then stands up. He just misses with a spinning back fist. Talbott with a jab. Lima rips the body. He shoots for a single leg. Talbott stuffs it and then take top position. He’s once again working from half guard. Good elbows and punches from Payton Talbott. Despite that, he opts to let Felipe Lima stand back up. Lima with a spinning back elbow and then a 1-2. Talbott answers with a pair of spinning back kicks. A nice right hand over the top lands clean for Talbott. Lima eats it and then shoots in and scores a takedown. He tries to take the back, but Payton shakes him off and winds up on top. Talbott moves to mount, but the horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Payton Talbott quickly comes forward with a combination. Good low kicks in return by Felipe Lima. He leaps in with a knee to the body and then connects with a big right hand. Talbott with a body kick. Another spinning back fist attempt from Lima, but it falls short. Payton with a nice jab. Lima grabs a single leg and looks to drag Talbott to the floor. He eventually gets the takedown. Talbott looks to sweep but is unable to do so. He gets to his feet and breaks free to get back to range. Payton Talbott with a hard kick to the body. Felipe Lima with a takedown attempt. He doesn’t get it and now Payton is on top with one minute to go. Payton moves to full mount. Lima sweeps and looks for a leg. Talbott gets back to top position. He lands some big shots as Felipe gets back to his feet. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 317 Results: Payton Talbott def. Felipe Lima by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Talbott fight next following his decision victory over Lima this evening in Las Vegas?

