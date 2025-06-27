Jon Jones names the best performance of his legendary UFC career

Jon Jones is considered one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. But which of his many impressive victories was his best? The man himself recently revealed exactly that.

Jones is the former UFC light heavyweight champion, and easily the best fighter in the division’s history. He is also the former heavyweight champion, but held that belt for a far shorter time.

The former two-division champ’s illustrious career came to an official close earlier this month, when he finally announced his retirement after months of speculation.

He has been very busy on social media since then. In one of his latest sessions interacting with UFC fans on X, Jones was asked to name the best performance of his career. His answer is unlikely to surprise people: his first fight with Alexander Gustafsson.