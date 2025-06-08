UFC 316: ‘Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to New Jersey for tonight’s UFC 316 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2.

Dvalishvili (19-4 MMA) will be competing for the first time since scoring his first successful title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov at January’s UFC 311 event in California. ‘The Machine’ will enter this evening’s headliner sporting a 12-fight winning streak, which includes victories over former UFC champions Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo.

Meanwhile, Sean O’Malley will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since dropping the UFC bantamweight title to Dvalishvili at UFC 306 in September of last year. Prior to that setback, ‘Suga’ was riding a 7-fight unbeaten streak which saw him capture the 135lbs strap from Aljamain Sterling.

UFC 316 is co-headlined by a highly anticipated women’s bantamweight title fight between Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison.

Pena (12-5 MMA) recaptured the promotion’s bantamweight title this past October at UFC 307, scoring a controversial split decision victory over Raquel Pennington. Prior that the win, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ had suffered a lopsided decision loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277.

Meanwhile, Kayla Harrison (18-1 MMA) was most previously seen in the Octagon at UFC 307 in Utah, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Ketlen Vieira. The former PFL champion has gone 2-0 since joining the UFC ranks in April of 2024.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 306 main card is the highly anticipated debut of Patchy Mix who will be squaring off with Mario Bautista.

Mix (20-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since defending the Bellator bantamweight world title against Magomed Magomedov 13 months ago in Paris, France. Patchy will enter his UFC debut sporting a 7-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Mario Bautista (15-2 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since outpointing Jose Aldo at UFC 307 in October of last year. The 31-year-old is also riding a 7-fight winning streak ahead of tonight’s affair.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 316 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Merab Dvalishvili (134) vs. Sean O’Malley (135)

Julianna Peña (135) vs. Kayla Harrison (135)

Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Joe Pyfer (185)

Mario Bautista (135) vs. Patchy Mix (135)

Vicente Luque (170) vs. Kevin Holland (170)

UFC 316 Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Bruno Silva (125) vs. Joshua Van (125) –

Azamat Murzakanov (205) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205) – Murzakanov def. Ribeiro via TKO (punches) at 3:25 of Round 1

Yet another finish added to his resume 😮‍💨 Azamat Murzakanov gets the job done quickly at #UFC316! pic.twitter.com/iCwsCo6ZNf — UFC (@ufc) June 8, 2025

Serghei Spivac (251) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (265) – Cortes-Acosta def. Spivac by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Khaos Williams (170) vs. Andreas Gustafsson (170) – Gustafsson def. Williams by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 30-27)

UFC 316 Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Ariane da Silva (132)* vs. Wang Cong (125) – Cong def. Da Silva by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jeka Saragih (145) vs. Joo Sang Yoo (145) – Woo def. Saragih via KO (punch) at 0:28 of Round 1

JOOSANG YOO FINISHES JEKA SARAGIH IN THE FIRST ROUND!!!! WHAT A KNOCKOUT! #UFC316pic.twitter.com/qXlOj7KTN9 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 7, 2025

Quillan Salkilld (156) vs. Yanal Ashmouz (155) – Salkilld def. Ashmouz by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

MarQuel Mederos (155) vs. Mark Choinski (155) – Mederos def. Choinski by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s main event rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley?