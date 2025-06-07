Amanda Nunes plans on returning to UFC for “as long as possible”

UFC legend Amanda Nunes has provided a positive update on her seemingly imminent return to the cage.

As we know, Amanda Nunes is one of – if not the definitive – best female fighter of all time. Her legacy in mixed martial arts speaks for itself and since retiring, there’s been a notable gap in the women’s bantamweight division. With that being said, this weekend will see a pretty high profile bout take place as Julianna Pena defends the strap against the surging contender Kayla Harrison.

In anticipation of this fight, Amanda Nunes announced that she plans on breaking her retirement and returning to the Octagon. It goes without saying that this would give the division a huge injection of life, and it also sets her up for a blockbuster showdown with whoever wins tonight’s co-main event.

In a recent Q&A session, Nunes made it clear that she’s feeling pretty excited about this second chapter of her career.