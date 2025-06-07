Amanda Nunes plans on returning to UFC for “as long as possible”
UFC legend Amanda Nunes has provided a positive update on her seemingly imminent return to the cage.
As we know, Amanda Nunes is one of – if not the definitive – best female fighter of all time. Her legacy in mixed martial arts speaks for itself and since retiring, there’s been a notable gap in the women’s bantamweight division. With that being said, this weekend will see a pretty high profile bout take place as Julianna Pena defends the strap against the surging contender Kayla Harrison.
RELATED: Amanda Nunes says Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison will be closer than you think
In anticipation of this fight, Amanda Nunes announced that she plans on breaking her retirement and returning to the Octagon. It goes without saying that this would give the division a huge injection of life, and it also sets her up for a blockbuster showdown with whoever wins tonight’s co-main event.
In a recent Q&A session, Nunes made it clear that she’s feeling pretty excited about this second chapter of her career.
Nunes discusses impending UFC return
“I’m ready to stay here,” Nunes said. “I’m going to take the belt back. I’m going to defend as long as possible. As long as my body can handle, I’m going to be here.”
“I love this. I’m so excited. To see my name all over, that’s what I’m here for,” Nunes said. “To come back, I’m ready for tomorrow. I’m ready to fight. … I have Kayla by decision. Honestly, I’m a champion. Either one, I’m going to be ready for. Let’s go.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you believe Amanda Nunes will be able to regain the title when she returns to the cage? If so, who do you expect that she will face for the championship when the time comes? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Amanda Nunes UFC