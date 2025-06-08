UFC 316 Results: Kevin Holland stops Vicente Luque (Video)

By Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque.

Kevin Holland

Holland (28-13 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Gunnar Nelson by unanimous decision this past March in London, England. ‘Trailblazer’ has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall, suffering losses to Michael Page, Roman Dolidze and Reinier de Ridder during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Vicente Luque (23-11-1 MMA) has also gone 2-3 over his past five fights. ‘The Silent Assassin’ most recently competed at UFC 310 this past December, where he scored a first-round submission victory over Themba Gorimbo.

Round one of this welterweight contest begins and the fighters touch gloves. Vicente Luque misses with a right hook. He comes over the top with another right that is blocked. Kevin Holland with a body kick. Luque catches it. Holland with some big shots as Vicente attempts to take him down. Back to distance and Luque lands a right over the top. ‘Trailblazer’ looks to return fire but misses the mark. A good combination from Luque. Holland answers with a big right that stuns the Brazilian. He looks to come in and search for a finish, but Luque cracks him with a left that backs him off. Another nice left hook from ‘The Silent Assassin’. Holland with a straight right that partially connects. The fighters trade kicks. Another nice left from Vicente Luque. Kevin Holland with a body kick. Another good left hook from Luque. That appeared to stun Holland. Still, Kevin lands a low kick and gets back to range. One minute remains in the opening round. Holland with a low kick. He goes to the body with a right hand. Luque comes in with a low kick and then a left hand that misses the mark. Holland with a high kick which is blocked. Luque with a left as the horn sounds to end the opening frame.

Round two of this UFC 316 main card bout begins and Vicente Luque throws a front kick. Kevin Holland looks to answer with a big straight right, but his opponent avoids. The fighters trade kicks. Luque looks for another. Holland jumps on a choke. This is tight. Luque taps and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 316 Results: Kevin Holland def. Vicente Luque via submission (d’arce choke) at 1:03 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Holland fight next following his submission victory over Luque this evening in New Jersey?

Related

UFC 316, Results, Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili, Julianna Pena, Kayla Harrison, UFC

UFC 316: 'Dvalishvili vs. O'Malley 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025
Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones reacts to Francis Ngannou's possible future UFC return

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou potentially being interested in a UFC return.

Amanda Nunes
UFC

Amanda Nunes plans on returning to UFC for "as long as possible"

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2025

UFC legend Amanda Nunes has provided a positive update on her seemingly imminent return to the cage.

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC 313 weigh-ins
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev's manager provides another update regarding Alex Pereira rematch

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev’s manager has provided an update on the UFC champion’s potential rematch against Alex Pereira.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling doesn't quite understand Sean O'Malley's UFC superstardom

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2025

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has voiced his confusion at Sean O’Malley’s rise to superstardom in mixed martial arts.

Francis Ngannou, UFC

Francis Ngannou coach opens door to UFC return: 'Enough time has passed'

BJ Penn Staff - June 6, 2025
Ariane da Silva, UFC 316, MMA, Wang Cong
UFC

Ariane da Silva coach explains massive UFC 316 weight miss, opponent reacts

BJ Penn Staff - June 6, 2025

There was some major drama at the UFC 316 weigh-ins. Most of it surrounded a flyweight fight between Wang Cong and Ariane da Silva.

Donald Trump, UFC 316, Elon Musk, MMA
Dana White

Donald Trump to attend Saturday's UFC 316 event despite Elon Musk feud

BJ Penn Staff - June 6, 2025

United States President Donald Trump has had a hectic couple of days, but will be making an appearance at Saturday’s UFC 316 card all the same.

Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, MMA
UFC

UFC 316: Kayla Harrison reacts after grueling cut to 135 pounds

BJ Penn Staff - June 6, 2025

Kayla Harrison is on weight for her first UFC title fight.

Amanda Nunes
Julianna Pena

Amanda Nunes says Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison will be closer than you think

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 6, 2025

Amanda Nunes has made a prediction for the big women’s bantamweight title fight at UFC 316 this Saturday.