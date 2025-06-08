UFC 316 Results: Kevin Holland stops Vicente Luque (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque.

Holland (28-13 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Gunnar Nelson by unanimous decision this past March in London, England. ‘Trailblazer’ has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall, suffering losses to Michael Page, Roman Dolidze and Reinier de Ridder during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Vicente Luque (23-11-1 MMA) has also gone 2-3 over his past five fights. ‘The Silent Assassin’ most recently competed at UFC 310 this past December, where he scored a first-round submission victory over Themba Gorimbo.

Round one of this welterweight contest begins and the fighters touch gloves. Vicente Luque misses with a right hook. He comes over the top with another right that is blocked. Kevin Holland with a body kick. Luque catches it. Holland with some big shots as Vicente attempts to take him down. Back to distance and Luque lands a right over the top. ‘Trailblazer’ looks to return fire but misses the mark. A good combination from Luque. Holland answers with a big right that stuns the Brazilian. He looks to come in and search for a finish, but Luque cracks him with a left that backs him off. Another nice left hook from ‘The Silent Assassin’. Holland with a straight right that partially connects. The fighters trade kicks. Another nice left from Vicente Luque. Kevin Holland with a body kick. Another good left hook from Luque. That appeared to stun Holland. Still, Kevin lands a low kick and gets back to range. One minute remains in the opening round. Holland with a low kick. He goes to the body with a right hand. Luque comes in with a low kick and then a left hand that misses the mark. Holland with a high kick which is blocked. Luque with a left as the horn sounds to end the opening frame.

Kevin Holland talking to himself during the fight 😅 #UFC316 Always entertaining 🍿 pic.twitter.com/j7JWtEELE6 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 8, 2025

Round two of this UFC 316 main card bout begins and Vicente Luque throws a front kick. Kevin Holland looks to answer with a big straight right, but his opponent avoids. The fighters trade kicks. Luque looks for another. Holland jumps on a choke. This is tight. Luque taps and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 316 Results: Kevin Holland def. Vicente Luque via submission (d’arce choke) at 1:03 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Holland fight next following his submission victory over Luque this evening in New Jersey?