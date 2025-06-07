Aljamain Sterling doesn’t quite understand Sean O’Malley’s UFC superstardom

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has voiced his confusion at Sean O’Malley’s rise to superstardom in mixed martial arts.

As we know, Sean O’Malley is one of the bigger names in the mixed martial arts game these days. While he’s no longer bantamweight champion after losing the strap to Merab Dvalishvili, he has the chance to win the belt back against the very same man later tonight. Of course, when ‘Suga’ captured it in the first place, he beat Merab’s good friend Aljamain Sterling in order to do so.

Ever since the loss, the rivalry between the two men seems to have continued. O’Malley and Sterling may respect each other on some level, but there’s a professional feud that doesn’t appear to go away. It probably doesn’t help that Sean is actively trying to take the belt away from one of Aljamain’s best friends.

In a recent interview, Sterling opened up on his thoughts about O’Malley – and specifically, his current level of stardom.