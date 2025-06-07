Aljamain Sterling doesn’t quite understand Sean O’Malley’s UFC superstardom

By Harry Kettle - June 7, 2025

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has voiced his confusion at Sean O’Malley’s rise to superstardom in mixed martial arts.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley

As we know, Sean O’Malley is one of the bigger names in the mixed martial arts game these days. While he’s no longer bantamweight champion after losing the strap to Merab Dvalishvili, he has the chance to win the belt back against the very same man later tonight. Of course, when ‘Suga’ captured it in the first place, he beat Merab’s good friend Aljamain Sterling in order to do so.

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling admits he contemplated retirement after loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292

Ever since the loss, the rivalry between the two men seems to have continued. O’Malley and Sterling may respect each other on some level, but there’s a professional feud that doesn’t appear to go away. It probably doesn’t help that Sean is actively trying to take the belt away from one of Aljamain’s best friends.

In a recent interview, Sterling opened up on his thoughts about O’Malley – and specifically, his current level of stardom.

Sterling’s view on O’Malley’s star power

“I don’t really know his personality outside of when he’s asking me constantly about my weight, or asking other fighters how much they weigh in person,” Sterling told Home of Fight. “That’s always been my interaction with him: ‘How much do you weigh right now?’ So I don’t really have much to go of off.

“I’ve always said his personality was a little dry, in my opinion, and I didn’t really understand the stardom other than his fight skills. He’s a very good fighter. He had a lot of good knockouts and highlights. That’s usually good when you’re fighting not-so-good people.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you make of these remarks made by Aljamain Sterling? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Francis Ngannou, UFC

Francis Ngannou coach opens door to UFC return: 'Enough time has passed'

BJ Penn Staff - June 6, 2025
Ariane da Silva, UFC 316, MMA, Wang Cong
UFC

Ariane da Silva coach explains massive UFC 316 weight miss, opponent reacts

BJ Penn Staff - June 6, 2025

There was some major drama at the UFC 316 weigh-ins. Most of it surrounded a flyweight fight between Wang Cong and Ariane da Silva.

Donald Trump, UFC 316, Elon Musk, MMA
Dana White

Donald Trump to attend Saturday's UFC 316 event despite Elon Musk feud

BJ Penn Staff - June 6, 2025

United States President Donald Trump has had a hectic couple of days, but will be making an appearance at Saturday’s UFC 316 card all the same.

Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, MMA
UFC

UFC 316: Kayla Harrison reacts after grueling cut to 135 pounds

BJ Penn Staff - June 6, 2025

Kayla Harrison is on weight for her first UFC title fight.

Amanda Nunes
Julianna Pena

Amanda Nunes says Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison will be closer than you think

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 6, 2025

Amanda Nunes has made a prediction for the big women’s bantamweight title fight at UFC 316 this Saturday.

Jon Jones

UFC commentator doubts Jon Jones cares about being stripped of heavyweight title

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 6, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili weigh-in
Kayla Harrison

UFC 316 weigh-in results: Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O’Malley hit targets, one fighter misses weight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 6, 2025

The UFC 316 weigh-ins have concluded, and fans are happy to know that the marquee matches remain intact.

Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

Merab Dvalishvili and Patchy Mix reveal they’re open to fighting each other

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili and Patchy Mix, who are training partners, have revealed they’d be open to the possibility of fighting each other.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, MMA
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley’s coach makes prediction for Merab Dvalishvili rematch

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2025

UFC star Sean O’Malley’s coach has made an interesting prediction for his student’s rematch against Merab Dvalishvili.

Kron Gracie
UFC

Kron Gracie is one of three UFC featherweights removed from roster

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2025

Kron Gracie is one of three UFC featherweights that have been removed from the roster during a recent round of cuts.