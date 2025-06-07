Jon Jones reacts to Francis Ngannou’s possible future UFC return

By Harry Kettle - June 7, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou potentially being interested in a UFC return.

Jon Jones

As we know, Francis Ngannou is one of the most exciting heavyweight fighters of all time. His incredible power is matched only by his larger than life persona, which has seen him win championships in both UFC and PFL. Of course, when he left the Ultimate Fighting Championship, it certainly seemed as if there was some bad blood between the two parties.

RELATED: Francis Ngannou coach opens door to UFC return: ‘Enough time has passed’

While Ngannou has gone on to achieve some incredible things, many wanted to see him square off with Jon Jones – something that ‘Bones’ didn’t seem to be too interested in at the time. Now, however, after Francis’ coach suggested that they could return in the future, Jones has piped up once again.

As the Tom Aspinall saga goes on, Jones has been sure to keep fans talking – and that’s exactly what he’s done all over again with these tweets.

 

Jones’ view on Ngannou’s possible return

“I’m hearing Francis Ngannou is still interested… now we’re talking. That’s a real super fight. A clash of champions, not just hype. He held the UFC belt, I’ve defended mine for over a decade. Two kings from different roads. Not just one legend facing a mouth that’s hot right now, but two real legacies colliding. That’s the kind of fight that actually adds something special to my story. At least from my point of view.”

“You clowns thinking, Francis would be that much easier because of the ground game. Tom has no ground game either. In English black belt is like getting a participation ribbon.”

