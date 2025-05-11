Pros react after Jack Della Maddalena dethrones Belal Muhammad at UFC 315

By Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 315 event was headlined by a welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Muhammad (24-4 MMA) was looking to earn his first career title defense when he took to the Octagon this evening in Montreal. ‘Remember the Name’ had of course captured the promotion’s welterweight title this past July in Manchester, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Leon Edwards. The 36-year-old had entered tonight’s title bout on a 10-fight winning streak, which includes victories over Gilbert Burns, Sean Brady and Stephen Thompson.

Meanwhile, Jack Della Maddalena (18-2 MMA) had entered his first career UFC title fight sporting 17-fight winning streak, his most previous effort resulting in a third-round knockout victory over Gilbert Burns. Prior to that triumph, ‘JDM’ had earned a decision win over Kevin Holland.

Tonight’s UFC 315 main event proved to be a coming out party for Jack Della Maddalena. The Australian standout was able to get the better of Belal Muhammad in the striking throughout the majority of the contest, this while stuffing most of the takedowns that came his way. Even when ‘JDM’ got taken down, it never took him long to return to his feet. After a chaotic fifth and final round it was clear that Jack had done enough to hear the words he’s longer for, “And NEW!”.

Official UFC 315 Results: Jack Della Maddalena def. Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Jack Della Maddalena defeating Belal Muhammad at UFC 315:

Who would you like to see Della Maddalena fight next following his victory over Belal Muhammad this evening in Montreal?

