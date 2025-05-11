UFC legend says something “needs to change” with judging after Jose Aldo’s loss

By Harry Kettle - May 11, 2025

UFC legend Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the state of MMA judging after Jose Aldo’s loss to Aiemann Zahabi.

Jose Aldo

Last night at UFC 315, we saw Jose Aldo compete for the last time in mixed martial arts. He was defeated by Aiemann Zahabi in what proved to be a pretty controversial decision loss. With that being said, it was an incredible bout, especially the third round, which swung one way and then the other before Zahabi was ultimately the man who had his hand raised.

RELATED: Rafael dos Anjos releases statement after suffering knee injury at UFC 308: “I’m not done yet, I’ll be back soon”

The judging, though, really did cast a big shadow over the fight. Aldo seemed to be the one in control through the first two rounds and in the third, some have even argued who should’ve come out on top given that the Brazilian was able to drop the Canadian. Regardless of how you look at it, this is one that will split the masses.

In a recent tweet, Rafael dos Anjos decided to weigh in on the situation – and he wasn’t particularly happy.

 

dos Anjos’ view on Aldo’s loss

“Bad judging made one of the best fighters to ever do it retire sooner. Aldo lost two fights in a roll for bad judges. That’s too bad, something need to change. #UFC315”

Do you believe that this was the worst decision of the year so far in the UFC? What is your favorite memory from the iconic career of Jose Aldo? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

