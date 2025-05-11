UFC legend says something “needs to change” with judging after Jose Aldo’s loss

UFC legend Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the state of MMA judging after Jose Aldo’s loss to Aiemann Zahabi.

Last night at UFC 315, we saw Jose Aldo compete for the last time in mixed martial arts. He was defeated by Aiemann Zahabi in what proved to be a pretty controversial decision loss. With that being said, it was an incredible bout, especially the third round, which swung one way and then the other before Zahabi was ultimately the man who had his hand raised.

The judging, though, really did cast a big shadow over the fight. Aldo seemed to be the one in control through the first two rounds and in the third, some have even argued who should’ve come out on top given that the Brazilian was able to drop the Canadian. Regardless of how you look at it, this is one that will split the masses.

In a recent tweet, Rafael dos Anjos decided to weigh in on the situation – and he wasn’t particularly happy.